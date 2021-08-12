Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding
Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX Limited and
To CHORUS LIMITED
Date this disclosure made: 13 August, 2021
Date last disclosure made: 11 August, 2021
Date on which substantial holding ceased: 10 August, 2021
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
Summary of previous substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)
Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
For last disclosure,-
-
total number held in class: 23,244,040
-
total in class: 447,024,884
-
total percentage held in class: 5.200%
For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-
-
total number held in class: 21,767,290
-
total in class: 447,024,884
-
total percentage held in class: 4.869%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.
For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.
1
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation - 1-4-5, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
2
Annexure A
Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of Relevant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction
|
|
|
Class of Securities
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
(NZD)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Sentier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Aug-2021
|
|
Investors (Australia)
|
SELL
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
1,465,846
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
IM Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Annexure B
Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.
Entities
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
-
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
-
├─┬─E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
-
│ └─┬─ETCM Holdings, LLC
-
│ └───E*TRADE Securities LLC
-
├─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC
-
│ └───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
-
├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
-
├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
-
├───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
-
├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
-
└───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited
-
└───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
4
Annexure C
Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group
|
Date of
|
Holder of Relevant
|
Transaction
|
Consideration
|
Class and number of securities
|
Transaction
|
Interest
|
Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
1,053.41
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
179 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
1,054.31
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
179 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
10,451.74
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
1,776 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
10,460.10
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
1,785 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
16,343.54
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
2,789 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
16,783.04
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
2,864 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
2,441.09
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
412 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
2,739.66
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
462 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
23,381.40
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
3,990 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
3,076.50
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
521 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
3,713.84
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Australia Securities
|
Buy
|
630 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8/09/2021
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Buy
|
32,656.51
|
5,507 Ordinary Shares
|
(AUD)
|
|
Australia Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 03:50:08 UTC.