Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/12
6.38 NZD   +1.43%
08/12CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
PU
08/11CHORUS : SPH Notice – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.,
PU
08/03CHORUS : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

08/12/2021 | 11:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 13 August, 2021

Date last disclosure made: 11 August, 2021

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 10 August, 2021

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

For last disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 23,244,040
  2. total in class: 447,024,884
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.200%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

  1. total number held in class: 21,767,290
  2. total in class: 447,024,884
  3. total percentage held in class: 4.869%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation - 1-4-5, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Holder of Relevant

Number

Cash

Date of Transaction

Nature of Transaction

Class of Securities

of

Consideration

Interest

Securities

(NZD)

First Sentier

10-Aug-2021

Investors (Australia)

SELL

Ordinary Shares

1,465,846

0.00

IM Ltd

3

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

Entities

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • └─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • ├─┬─E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
  • │ └─┬─ETCM Holdings, LLC
  • │ └───E*TRADE Securities LLC
  • ├─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC
  • │ └───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
  • ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • ├───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
  • ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
  • └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

  • └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

4

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of

Holder of Relevant

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number of securities

Transaction

Interest

Nature

Morgan Stanley

1,053.41

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

179 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

1,054.31

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

179 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

10,451.74

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

1,776 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

10,460.10

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

1,785 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

16,343.54

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

2,789 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

16,783.04

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

2,864 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

2,441.09

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

412 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

2,739.66

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

462 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

23,381.40

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

3,990 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

3,076.50

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

521 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

Morgan Stanley

3,713.84

8/09/2021

Australia Securities

Buy

630 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Limited

8/09/2021

Morgan Stanley

Buy

32,656.51

5,507 Ordinary Shares

(AUD)

Australia Securities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 03:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
08/12CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
PU
08/11CHORUS : SPH Notice – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.,
PU
08/03CHORUS : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.
PU
07/25CHORUS : Issue of CIP securities - cover
PU
07/18Australia shares slump nearly 1.5% as lockdowns dampen recovery bets
RE
07/11CHORUS : Fibre customers exceed half a terabyte of data
PU
07/11CHORUS : Q4 FY21 Connections Update cover
PU
07/08CHORUS : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
07/05CHORUS : full year results and Annual Meeting dates
PU
06/30CHORUS : Regulatory WACC confirmed
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 949 M 664 M 664 M
Net income 2021 52,5 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 655 M 1 858 M 1 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,1x
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 2 852 M 1 998 M 1 996 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,38 NZD
Average target price 6,94 NZD
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-19.34%1 982
INWIT S.P.A.-0.38%11 146
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-7.31%7 734
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK84.05%4 469
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.36.98%4 459
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.74%2 399