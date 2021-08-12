Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 13 August, 2021

Date last disclosure made: 11 August, 2021

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 10 August, 2021

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

For last disclosure,-

total number held in class: 23,244,040 total in class: 447,024,884 total percentage held in class: 5.200%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

total number held in class: 21,767,290 total in class: 447,024,884 total percentage held in class: 4.869%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1