Chorus : Fibre customers exceed half a terabyte of data

Chorus quarterly connection and network usage figures released today demonstrate how essential ultra-fast connectivity has become for all New Zealanders.

Connection speeds on the Chorus network continue to increase. At the end of June, the average connection speed on Chorus' network was 202Mbps, up from 10Mbps in 2011 and 100 Mbps in 2019. In June, the average monthly data used by fibre customers reached 500GB or half a terabyte.

The popularity of streaming shows no sign of abating, with a peak throughput of 2.97 terabits per second on the evening of Queen's Birthday. High-quality video streaming in the evenings is seeing a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in peak evening throughput.

During the last quarter, Chorus fibre broadband connections increased by 29,000. The most robust growth for fibre was in Queenstown and the Wellington-Kapiti region. Across the country, gigabit connections increased by 14,000 to 166,000 and now make up nearly 20 per cent of all Chorus' fibre connections.

JB Rousselot, Chorus CEO, said, 'Digital connectivity has never been more critical. If you don't believe that, look back at the last year. From enabling work and business to carry on to allowing people to shop, stay entertained, access services, and keep in touch.

'If you are thinking about you and your family's broadband needs, then think beyond today and consider what your needs may be in the months or year ahead. The answer is easy, it's fibre.

'Fibre has other benefits; it's also sustainable. It's reliable, fast and low in emissions, and we're confident that helping people to be productive working from home will help slash emissions from commuting.'