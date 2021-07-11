Chorus : Q4 FY21 Connections Update cover

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
12 July 2021
Q4 FY21 overview
Total fixed line connections declined by 16k to 1,340,000*
Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 44k (Q3 FY21: -42k)
-
fixed wireless providers continued targeted sales campaigns to their fixed line customers
-
voice only disconnections increased to 14k (Q3: -11k)
Total broadband connections declined by 1k to 1,180,000* (Q3 FY21: -2k)
-
COVID-19impact on net migration continues to constrain broadband growth below historic rate
-
increase of 5k connections in Chorus UFB zone driven by Chorus incentive and migration campaigns
-
market reports indicate smaller retailers continue to grow broadband market share
-
Vodafone and Skinny introduced $55 and $50 4G unlimited fixed wireless plans; 5G plans in some areas
Fibre broadband connections increased by 29k (Q3 FY21: +29k)
-
fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew from 64% to 65%
-
strongest quarterly fibre growth was in the Queenstown and Wellington-Kapiti regions
-
1Gbps connections increased 14k and are now 19% of GPON connections
-
average monthly data usage on fibre increased to 500GB, up from 491GB in March (including upstream traffic)
-
streaming traffic continues to grow with highest June throughput of 2.97Tbps on Queen's
Birthday
*totals exclude 10,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households
