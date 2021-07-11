Chorus : Q4 FY21 Connections Update cover

Chorus Limited

Q4 FY21 overview

Total fixed line connections declined by 16k to 1,340,000*

Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 44k (Q3 FY21: -42k)

voice only disconnections increased to 14k (Q3:

fixed wireless providers continued targeted sales campaigns to their fixed line customers

Total broadband connections declined by 1k to 1,180,000* (Q3 FY21: -2k)

Vodafone and Skinny introduced $55 and $50 4G unlimited fixed wireless plans; 5G plans in some areas

market reports indicate smaller retailers continue to grow broadband market share

increase of 5k connections in Chorus UFB zone driven by Chorus incentive and migration campaigns

Fibre broadband connections increased by 29k (Q3 FY21: +29k)

fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew from 64% to 65%

strongest quarterly fibre growth was in the Queenstown and Wellington-Kapiti regions

1Gbps connections increased 14k and are now 19% of GPON connections

average monthly data usage on fibre increased to 500GB, up from 491GB in March (including upstream traffic)