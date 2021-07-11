Log in
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
Chorus : Q4 FY21 Connections Update cover

07/11/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

12 July 2021

Q4 FY21 overview

Total fixed line connections declined by 16k to 1,340,000*

Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 44k (Q3 FY21: -42k)

  • fixed wireless providers continued targeted sales campaigns to their fixed line customers
  • voice only disconnections increased to 14k (Q3: -11k)

Total broadband connections declined by 1k to 1,180,000* (Q3 FY21: -2k)

  • COVID-19impact on net migration continues to constrain broadband growth below historic rate
  • increase of 5k connections in Chorus UFB zone driven by Chorus incentive and migration campaigns
  • market reports indicate smaller retailers continue to grow broadband market share
  • Vodafone and Skinny introduced $55 and $50 4G unlimited fixed wireless plans; 5G plans in some areas

Fibre broadband connections increased by 29k (Q3 FY21: +29k)

  • fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew from 64% to 65%
  • strongest quarterly fibre growth was in the Queenstown and Wellington-Kapiti regions
  • 1Gbps connections increased 14k and are now 19% of GPON connections
  • average monthly data usage on fibre increased to 500GB, up from 491GB in March (including upstream traffic)
  • streaming traffic continues to grow with highest June throughput of 2.97Tbps on Queen's
    Birthday

*totals exclude 10,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households

Authorised by:

JB Rousselot

Chief Executive Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 20:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 949 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2021 52,4 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2021 2 655 M 1 857 M 1 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,5x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 2 816 M 1 967 M 1 969 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,30 NZD
Average target price 6,94 NZD
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-20.35%2 008
INWIT S.P.A.-2.30%11 164
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED5.05%8 884
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK98.77%4 732
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.38.02%4 247
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.16%2 455