CHORUS LIMITED

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/19
7.76 NZD   -0.26%
12:25aCHORUS  : SPH Notice - BNP Paribas SA (“BNPP SA”) and its affiliates
PU
03/17CHORUS  : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
03/15CHORUS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Chorus : SPH Notice - BNP Paribas SA (“BNPP SA”) and its affiliates

03/22/2021 | 12:25am EDT
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To The New Zealand Stock Exchange and

To Chorus Limited

Date this disclosure made: 22 March 2021

Date on which substantial holding began: 17 March 2021

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): BNP PARIBAS SA ("BNPP SA") and its affiliates

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for BNP PARIBAS SA ("BNPP SA") and its affiliates

For this disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 26,604,686

  • (b) total in class: 447,024,884

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 5.95%

Details of relevant interests

Details for substantial product holder(s): Please refer to table below

Nature of relevant interest(s): Please refer to table below

For that relevant interest,-

  • (a) number held in class: Please refer to table below

  • (b) percentage held in class: Please refer to table below

  • (c) current registered holder(s): Please refer to table below

  • (d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Please refer to table below

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

  • (a) type of derivative: N/A

  • (b) details of derivative: N/A

  • (c) parties to the derivative: N/A

  • (d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: N/A

Substantial product holder(s)

Current registered holder(s)

Nature of relevant interest

Registered holders(s)

once transfers are registered

Number held in class

Percentage held in class

BNP Paribas

Arbitrage ("BNPP ARB")

BNPP ARB

BNPP ARB has voting rights and rights to dispose

Unknown

16,395

0.00%

BNP Paribas Securities Services ("BPSS")

Various Clients

BPSS has a relevant interest in ordinary shares in its capacity as agency lender

Unknown

26,588,291

5.95%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: BPSS has a relevant interest in ordinary shares in its capacity as agency lender and thus giving rise to substantial holding.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Substantial product holder(s)

Address

BNPP SA

16, BOULEVARD DES ITALIENS, 75009 PARIS, FRANCE

BNPP ARB

1 RUE LAFFITTE, 75009 PARIS, FRANCE

BPSS

3 RUE D ANTIN, 75002, PARIS 02, FRANCE

Contact details: Jacky Tai, +65 6819 8478,

DL.CMPL_APAC_DOI@ASIA.BNPPARIBAS.COM

Nature of connection between substantial product holders:

Substantial product holder(s)

Nature of connection

BNPP ARB

Subsidiary of BNPP SA

BPSS

Subsidiary of BNPP SA

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Certification

I, Jacky Tai, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 04:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
