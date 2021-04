Chorus : SPH Notice - Commonwealth Bank of Australia 04/26/2021 | 04:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX LIMITED and To CHORUS LIMITED Date this disclosure made: 26-Apr-2021 Date on which substantial holding began: 23-Apr-2021 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Commonwealth Bank of Australia Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares Summary for Commonwealth Bank of Australia For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 22,589,629 (b) total in class: 447,024,884 (c) total percentage held in class: 5.053% 100080615/3821102.1 1 Details of relevant interests Details for Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising as a result of being the registered holder of the relevant securities in its capacity as a superannuation trustee and in its capacity as administrator of managed accounts. (b) number held in class: 29,505 (c) percentage held in class: 0.007% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Avanteos Investments Limited 29,505 0.007% Details for ASB Group Investments Limited Company Number 533945 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates, as a life company holding statutory funds and as the responsible entity or manager of a managed investment scheme. (b) number held in class: 11,672,024 (c) percentage held in class: 2.611% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citibank N A Hong Kong 11,672,024 2.611% Details for Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising as a result of having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose securities in a proprietary capacity. (b) number held in class: 276,827 (c) percentage held in class: 0.062% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Branch 276,827 0.062% Details for Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as trustee for the Officers' Superannuation Fund. (b) number held in class: 54,293 (c) percentage held in class: 0.012% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 54,293 0.012% Details for Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). (b) number held in class: 10,556,980 (c) percentage held in class: 2.362% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citibank N A Hong Kong 5,748,581 1.286% Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 3,795,184 0.849% Northern Trust Company 876,648 0.196% UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 136,567 0.031% Grand Total 22,589,629 5.053% Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of transactions or other events requiring disclosure: See Appendix A 100080615/3821102.1 2 Additional information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979, Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

ASB Group Investments Limited Company Number 533945, Level 2, ASB North Wharf, 12 Jellicoe Street, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124, Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798, Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352, Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Contact details: Renato Stupar, +61 (0) 475 945 221, AUSR_SM02041@cba.com.au *Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Commonwealth Bank of Australia is a related body corporate of: Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 ASB Group Investments Limited Company Number 533945 Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: [not applicable] Certification I, Kristy Huxtable, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. 100080615/3821102.1 3 Appendix A Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: Date of Transaction Holder of Relevant Interest Registered Company Before Event Registered Company After Event Nature of Change Class Number of Cash Currency Securities Consideration Monday, 21 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 34,247 249,318.16 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Borrow Decrease, Goldman Monday, 21 December 2020 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 106,694 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Tuesday, 22 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 4,343 31,747.33 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Borrow Increase, Goldman Tuesday, 22 December 2020 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 1,048 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Wednesday, 23 December 2020 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 1,048 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Thursday, 24 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 25,014 184,353.18 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,055 7,872.20 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 801 6,037.22 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,368 10,301.72 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 2,758 20,933.22 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 20,307 153,055.89 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 34,662 261,022.19 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 26,734 199,483.76 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 1,216 9,165.11 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 2,075 15,625.79 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 1,600 11,938.88 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 423 3,183.54 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Wednesday, 30 December 2020 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 10,730 80,755.05 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 642 4,831.76 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Monday, 4 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 2,696 19,599.92 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Tuesday, 5 January 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 20,251 157,826.17 NZD Tuesday, 5 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 40,803 315,713.21 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 6 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 55,945 439,308.11 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 11 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Purchase Ordinary shares 24,562 180,786.14 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 11 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 33,094 260,231.36 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 12 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 18,396 145,416.70 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 12 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,071 7,903.98 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 12 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 786 5,800.68 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 13 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 86,704 693,632.00 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 14 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,694 12,721.94 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Friday, 15 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Northern Trust Company Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 82,917 620,882.50 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 15 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Northern Trust Company Purchase Ordinary shares 14,716 119,742.62 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 15 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 20,007 149,810.42 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 15 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 2,361 17,613.06 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 15 January 2021 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 436 3,252.56 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Monday, 18 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 30,601 247,828.32 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 18 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 869 6,500.12 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Borrow Increase, Goldman Wednesday, 20 January 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 15,656 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Thursday, 21 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,043 7,874.65 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 21 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 21,386 173,889.57 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 21 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,891 14,277.05 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Borrow Decrease, Goldman Thursday, 21 January 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 15,656 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Friday, 22 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,037 8,036.75 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 22 January 2021 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 734 5,688.50 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Monday, 25 January 2021 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 2,778 21,489.22 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Monday, 25 January 2021 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,253 9,650.36 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Tuesday, 26 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 31,831 267,380.40 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 27 January 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 64,382 500,817.15 AUD Wednesday, 27 January 2021 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 10,650 83,310.69 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Thursday, 28 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 6,632 54,731.91 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 28 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 1,968 16,249.38 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 28 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 8,210 67,908.19 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 28 January 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 8,365 64,828.75 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Borrow Increase, Goldman Thursday, 28 January 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 104,896 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Friday, 29 January 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 55,467 436,972.30 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Friday, 29 January 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 104,896 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Wednesday, 3 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 714 5,911.92 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 4 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 15,514 132,249.09 NZD Thursday, 4 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 52,725 449,454.26 NZD Thursday, 4 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 996 7,848.48 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 5 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 58,679 466,970.59 AUD Friday, 5 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 32,558 273,565.34 NZD Friday, 5 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 4,370 34,785.20 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Borrow Increase, Goldman Monday, 8 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Tuesday, 9 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 34,138 271,703.39 AUD Tuesday, 9 February 2021 Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 Avanteos Investments Limited Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,398 11,121.09 AUD 259 979 Tuesday, 9 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 348,267 2,968,488.60 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 9 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 7,683 65,346.99 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 9 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 54,017 459,987.17 NZD ACN 002 348 352 100080615/3821102.1 4 Borrow Decrease, Goldman Tuesday, 9 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Wednesday, 10 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 65,276 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Thursday, 11 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 14,734 115,936.13 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Thursday, 11 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 65,276 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Thursday, 11 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 59,166 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Friday, 12 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 73,981 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Friday, 12 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 59,166 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 Monday, 15 February 2021 259 979 Avanteos Investments Limited Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 986 7,636.50 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Monday, 15 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 73,981 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Monday, 15 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Tuesday, 16 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 2,115 16,581.60 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Borrow Increase, Goldman Tuesday, 16 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 105,650 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Tuesday, 16 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 17 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 996 7,649.28 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Wednesday, 17 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 105,650 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Wednesday, 17 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 109,439 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 18 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 701 5,299.56 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 18 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 5,395 40,846.08 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Thursday, 18 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 2,500 18,900.00 AUD Borrow Increase, Goldman Thursday, 18 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 126,613 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Thursday, 18 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 109,439 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Friday, 19 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 776,096 5,803,645.89 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 19 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 4,317 32,204.82 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Borrow Decrease, Goldman Friday, 19 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 126,613 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Friday, 19 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,006 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Colonial First State Investments Limited Monday, 22 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 140,000 1,009,148.00 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Monday, 22 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 1,464 10,540.80 AUD Borrow Increase, Goldman Monday, 22 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Monday, 22 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,006 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Tuesday, 23 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Tuesday, 23 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Wednesday, 24 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 4,747 36,064.75 NZD Wednesday, 24 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 9,046 68,725.87 NZD Wednesday, 24 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 4,665 35,441.76 NZD Wednesday, 24 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 4,679 35,548.13 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 24 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 229,337 1,619,119.22 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Wednesday, 24 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 6,559 46,700.08 AUD Borrow Increase, Goldman Wednesday, 24 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Wednesday, 24 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Thursday, 25 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 7,250 56,433.65 NZD Thursday, 25 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 7,377 57,422.21 NZD Thursday, 25 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 14,058 109,426.80 NZD Thursday, 25 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 7,271 56,597.11 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 25 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 19,346 140,548.69 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 25 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 20,100 156,890.55 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 25 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 100,500 789,407.40 NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Thursday, 25 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 144,365 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Thursday, 25 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 143,265 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Thursday, 25 February 2021 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 19,346 140,548.69 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Friday, 26 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 21,460 168,802.04 NZD Friday, 26 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 21,151 166,371.48 NZD Friday, 26 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 40,897 321,691.39 NZD Friday, 26 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 41,564 326,937.94 NZD Friday, 26 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 33,081 260,211.57 NZD Friday, 26 February 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 21,092 165,907.39 NZD Friday, 26 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 2,157 15,940.23 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Friday, 26 February 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 22,100 173,652.96 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Colonial First State Investments Limited Friday, 26 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 14,552 114,346.71 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Friday, 26 February 2021 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 5,030 36,727.55 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Friday, 26 February 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 143,265 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Monday, 1 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 49,336 389,902.41 NZD Monday, 1 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 5,162 40,795.29 NZD Monday, 1 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 4,414 34,649.90 NZD Monday, 1 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 42,190 331,191.50 NZD Monday, 1 March 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 605,390 4,540,425.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 1 March 2021 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 2,449 19,485.71 NZD ACN 002 348 352 Borrow Increase, Goldman Monday, 1 March 2021 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 140,065 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Tuesday, 2 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 663 5,297.37 NZD Tuesday, 2 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary Tuesday, 2 March 2021 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 1,620 12,922.74 NZD ACN 002 348 352 To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Chorus Limited published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 20:40:05 UTC.

