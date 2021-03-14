Chorus : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To NZX Limited and

To Chorus Limited

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event: 10-March-2021 Date this disclosure made: 12-March-2021 Date last disclosure made: 21-September-2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for The Vanguard Group, Inc.

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 33,540,564

(b) total in class: 447,024,884

(c) total percentage held in class: 7.503%

For last disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 28,888,241

(b) total in class: 444,491,560

(c) total percentage held in class: 6.499%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: