MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Chorus Limited    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/12
7.845 NZD   +0.19%
CHORUS  : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group
PU
CHORUS  : SPH Notice - BNP Paribas SA
PU
CHORUS  : reports second highest ever network peak
PU
Chorus : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group

03/14/2021 | 03:53pm EDT
Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To NZX Limited and

To Chorus Limited

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event:

10-March-2021

Date this disclosure made:

12-March-2021

Date last disclosure made:

21-September-2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for The Vanguard Group, Inc.

For this disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 33,540,564

  • (b) total in class: 447,024,884

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 7.503%

For last disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 28,888,241

  • (b) total in class: 444,491,560

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 6.499%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Trade

Change

Price

Share Quantity

18-Sep-20

BUY

9.10

2,442

18-Sep-20

BUY

9.10

3,217

18-Sep-20

SELL

9.09

(8,691)

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

170,170

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

96,887

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

50,269

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

38,323

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

93,803

18-Sep-20

BUY

9.10

100,787

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

437,662

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

218,771

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

513,707

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.34

1,380,408

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.33

1,335

18-Sep-20

BUY

8.33

2,136

18-Sep-20

BUY

9.10

127,162

21-Sep-20

BUY

8.20

1,479

22-Sep-20

BUY

8.68

5,932

23-Sep-20

BUY

8.59

5,100

25-Sep-20

SELL

8.57

(14,352)

25-Sep-20

SELL

8.57

(11,960)

25-Sep-20

BUY

7.89

8,627

25-Sep-20

BUY

7.89

4,736

25-Sep-20

BUY

7.90

4,880

29-Sep-20

SELL

8.69

(190,498)

29-Sep-20

BUY

8.69

190,498

29-Sep-20

BUY

8.08

1,470

30-Sep-20

BUY

8.68

114,205

30-Sep-20

BUY

7.92

4,930

2-Oct-20

BUY

8.59

4,056

2-Oct-20

BUY

7.83

29,042

5-Oct-20

BUY

7.90

7,380

6-Oct-20

SELL

8.68

(23,920)

6-Oct-20

BUY

7.95

8,697

6-Oct-20

BUY

7.95

7,084

6-Oct-20

BUY

7.95

8,613

6-Oct-20

BUY

7.95

68,295

6-Oct-20

BUY

7.95

69,099

6-Oct-20

BUY

8.00

4,920

7-Oct-20

SELL

8.88

(21,528)

8-Oct-20

BUY

8.92

823

8-Oct-20

SELL

8.91

(11,960)

9-Oct-20

BUY

8.82

3,380

9-Oct-20

BUY

8.82

8,788

13-Oct-20

SELL

8.81

(4,494)

13-Oct-20

BUY

8.17

4,960

16-Oct-20

BUY

8.60

6,132

19-Oct-20

SELL

8.05

(26,291)

20-Oct-20

SELL

8.55

(4,624)

20-Oct-20

BUY

7.96

28,101

23-Oct-20

BUY

7.86

4,880

27-Oct-20

SELL

8.45

(109,358)

28-Oct-20

BUY

8.50

66,536

28-Oct-20

BUY

8.46

21,791

28-Oct-20

SELL

8.49

(91,569)

28-Oct-20

BUY

7.98

4,820

29-Oct-20

SELL

7.85

(33,177)

29-Oct-20

SELL

7.85

(12,415)

30-Oct-20

BUY

8.42

9,797

30-Oct-20

SELL

7.81

(131,346)

30-Oct-20

SELL

7.81

(49,153)

30-Oct-20

BUY

7.82

12,739

3-Nov-20

BUY

7.88

4,840

4-Nov-20

BUY

7.92

7,185

5-Nov-20

BUY

8.51

3,312

5-Nov-20

BUY

8.51

2,688

5-Nov-20

BUY

8.05

962

10-Nov-20

BUY

8.31

8,177

11-Nov-20

SELL

9.00

(5,660)

12-Nov-20

SELL

8.98

(299)

13-Nov-20

SELL

8.81

(4,624)

13-Nov-20

BUY

8.38

8,109

13-Nov-20

BUY

8.38

25,281

17-Nov-20

BUY

8.10

4,810

23-Nov-20

BUY

8.00

5,760

25-Nov-20

BUY

8.33

11,655

25-Nov-20

BUY

7.79

13,978

26-Nov-20

SELL

7.80

(58,372)

26-Nov-20

BUY

7.78

62,192

30-Nov-20

BUY

8.21

86,152

30-Nov-20

BUY

8.21

58,259

30-Nov-20

SELL

7.77

(5,963)

30-Nov-20

SELL

7.77

(7,582)

30-Nov-20

BUY

8.20

12,745

30-Nov-20

BUY

8.20

6,244

1-Dec-20

BUY

8.12

24,267

1-Dec-20

BUY

7.70

7,305

2-Dec-20

BUY

8.14

11,976

2-Dec-20

BUY

7.66

7,872

3-Dec-20

BUY

7.75

15,542

4-Dec-20

BUY

7.70

4,920

7-Dec-20

BUY

7.96

4,521

8-Dec-20

BUY

7.91

4,617

8-Dec-20

BUY

7.92

1,985

9-Dec-20

BUY

8.03

1,539

11-Dec-20

BUY

7.37

6,435

15-Dec-20

BUY

7.70

3,591

15-Dec-20

BUY

7.19

4,970

16-Dec-20

BUY

7.23

4,980

17-Dec-20

BUY

7.32

6,487

18-Dec-20

SELL

7.80

(232)

18-Dec-20

SELL

7.80

(350)

21-Dec-20

BUY

7.80

4,404

21-Dec-20

BUY

7.80

6,606

22-Dec-20

BUY

7.87

2,565

22-Dec-20

BUY

7.31

10,240

31-Dec-20

BUY

7.91

7,928

4-Jan-21

BUY

7.27

12,008

4-Jan-21

BUY

7.27

4,930

5-Jan-21

BUY

7.80

20,635

5-Jan-21

BUY

7.80

6,775

6-Jan-21

BUY

7.87

2,052

6-Jan-21

BUY

7.31

5,928

7-Jan-21

BUY

7.84

6,606

7-Jan-21

BUY

7.84

9,234

7-Jan-21

BUY

7.84

11,010

8-Jan-21

BUY

8.04

4,404

8-Jan-21

BUY

8.04

8,256

12-Jan-21

BUY

7.97

1,539

12-Jan-21

BUY

7.97

4,104

12-Jan-21

BUY

7.97

8,808

13-Jan-21

BUY

8.06

4,816

14-Jan-21

BUY

7.51

7,776

19-Jan-21

BUY

7.57

2,440

20-Jan-21

BUY

8.26

1,733

20-Jan-21

BUY

8.25

10,421

21-Jan-21

BUY

8.10

2,752

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 19:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 951 M 682 M 682 M
Net income 2021 53,5 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 688 M 1 928 M 1 928 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,4x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 3 507 M 2 517 M 2 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,95 NZD
Last Close Price 7,85 NZD
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-0.82%2 517
INWIT S.P.A.-12.08%10 011
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED9.90%9 364
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.29.17%4 325
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK28.83%3 162
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%2 474
