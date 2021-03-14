|
Chorus : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group
Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX Limited and
To Chorus Limited
Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in the substantial holding
|
Date of relevant event:
|
10-March-2021
|
Date this disclosure made:
|
12-March-2021
|
Date last disclosure made:
|
21-September-2020
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares
Summary for The Vanguard Group, Inc.
For this disclosure,-
-
(a) total number held in class: 33,540,564
-
(b) total in class: 447,024,884
-
(c) total percentage held in class: 7.503%
For last disclosure,-
-
(a) total number held in class: 28,888,241
-
(b) total in class: 444,491,560
-
(c) total percentage held in class: 6.499%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
|
Trade
|
Change
|
Price
|
Share Quantity
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
9.10
|
2,442
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
9.10
|
3,217
|
18-Sep-20
|
SELL
|
9.09
|
(8,691)
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
170,170
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
96,887
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
50,269
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
38,323
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
93,803
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
9.10
|
100,787
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
437,662
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
218,771
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
513,707
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.34
|
1,380,408
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.33
|
1,335
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.33
|
2,136
|
18-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
9.10
|
127,162
|
21-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.20
|
1,479
|
22-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.68
|
5,932
|
23-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.59
|
5,100
|
25-Sep-20
|
SELL
|
8.57
|
(14,352)
|
25-Sep-20
|
SELL
|
8.57
|
(11,960)
|
25-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
7.89
|
8,627
|
25-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
7.89
|
4,736
|
25-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
7.90
|
4,880
|
29-Sep-20
|
SELL
|
8.69
|
(190,498)
|
29-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.69
|
190,498
|
29-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.08
|
1,470
|
30-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
8.68
|
114,205
|
30-Sep-20
|
BUY
|
7.92
|
4,930
|
2-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.59
|
4,056
|
2-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.83
|
29,042
|
5-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.90
|
7,380
|
6-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.68
|
(23,920)
|
6-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.95
|
8,697
|
6-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.95
|
7,084
|
6-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.95
|
8,613
|
6-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.95
|
68,295
|
6-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.95
|
69,099
|
6-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.00
|
4,920
|
7-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.88
|
(21,528)
|
8-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.92
|
823
|
8-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.91
|
(11,960)
|
9-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.82
|
3,380
|
9-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.82
|
8,788
|
13-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.81
|
(4,494)
|
13-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.17
|
4,960
|
16-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.60
|
6,132
|
19-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.05
|
(26,291)
|
20-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.55
|
(4,624)
|
20-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.96
|
28,101
|
23-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.86
|
4,880
|
27-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.45
|
(109,358)
|
28-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.50
|
66,536
|
28-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.46
|
21,791
|
28-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
8.49
|
(91,569)
|
28-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.98
|
4,820
|
29-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
7.85
|
(33,177)
|
29-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
7.85
|
(12,415)
|
30-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
8.42
|
9,797
|
30-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
7.81
|
(131,346)
|
30-Oct-20
|
SELL
|
7.81
|
(49,153)
|
30-Oct-20
|
BUY
|
7.82
|
12,739
|
3-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
7.88
|
4,840
|
4-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
7.92
|
7,185
|
5-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.51
|
3,312
|
5-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.51
|
2,688
|
5-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.05
|
962
|
10-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.31
|
8,177
|
11-Nov-20
|
SELL
|
9.00
|
(5,660)
|
12-Nov-20
|
SELL
|
8.98
|
(299)
|
13-Nov-20
|
SELL
|
8.81
|
(4,624)
|
13-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.38
|
8,109
|
13-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.38
|
25,281
|
17-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.10
|
4,810
|
23-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.00
|
5,760
|
25-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.33
|
11,655
|
25-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
7.79
|
13,978
|
26-Nov-20
|
SELL
|
7.80
|
(58,372)
|
26-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
7.78
|
62,192
|
30-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.21
|
86,152
|
30-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.21
|
58,259
|
30-Nov-20
|
SELL
|
7.77
|
(5,963)
|
30-Nov-20
|
SELL
|
7.77
|
(7,582)
|
30-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.20
|
12,745
|
30-Nov-20
|
BUY
|
8.20
|
6,244
|
1-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
8.12
|
24,267
|
1-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.70
|
7,305
|
2-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
8.14
|
11,976
|
2-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.66
|
7,872
|
3-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.75
|
15,542
|
4-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.70
|
4,920
|
7-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.96
|
4,521
|
8-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.91
|
4,617
|
8-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.92
|
1,985
|
9-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
8.03
|
1,539
|
11-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.37
|
6,435
|
15-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.70
|
3,591
|
15-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.19
|
4,970
|
16-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.23
|
4,980
|
17-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.32
|
6,487
|
18-Dec-20
|
SELL
|
7.80
|
(232)
|
18-Dec-20
|
SELL
|
7.80
|
(350)
|
21-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.80
|
4,404
|
21-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.80
|
6,606
|
22-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.87
|
2,565
|
22-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.31
|
10,240
|
31-Dec-20
|
BUY
|
7.91
|
7,928
|
4-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.27
|
12,008
|
4-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.27
|
4,930
|
5-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.80
|
20,635
|
5-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.80
|
6,775
|
6-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.87
|
2,052
|
6-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.31
|
5,928
|
7-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.84
|
6,606
|
7-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.84
|
9,234
|
7-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.84
|
11,010
|
8-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
8.04
|
4,404
|
8-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
8.04
|
8,256
|
12-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.97
|
1,539
|
12-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.97
|
4,104
|
12-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.97
|
8,808
|
13-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
8.06
|
4,816
|
14-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.51
|
7,776
|
19-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
7.57
|
2,440
|
20-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
8.26
|
1,733
|
20-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
8.25
|
10,421
|
21-Jan-21
|
BUY
|
8.10
|
2,752
