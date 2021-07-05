Chorus Limited

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 July 2021

Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates

Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 on Monday 23 August 2021. A briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 17331551#

New Zealand: 0800 452 257

Australia: 1800 093 431

Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399

Singapore: 800 120 6856

UK: 0800 026 1552

USA: 1877 788 9032

Other international: +612 8047 9393

Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27 October 2021.

