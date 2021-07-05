Log in
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
07/05
6.35 NZD   +0.95%
04:40pCHORUS  : full year results and Annual Meeting dates
PU
06/30CHORUS  : Regulatory WACC confirmed
PU
06/30CHORUS  : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
Chorus : full year results and Annual Meeting dates

07/05/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 July 2021

Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates

Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 on Monday 23 August 2021. A briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 17331551#

  • New Zealand: 0800 452 257
  • Australia: 1800 093 431
  • Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399
  • Singapore: 800 120 6856
  • UK: 0800 026 1552
  • USA: 1877 788 9032
  • Other international: +612 8047 9393

Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27 October 2021.

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 20:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
