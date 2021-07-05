Chorus Limited
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
6 July 2021
Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates
Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 on Monday 23 August 2021. A briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 17331551#
-
New Zealand: 0800 452 257
-
Australia: 1800 093 431
-
Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399
-
Singapore: 800 120 6856
-
UK: 0800 026 1552
-
USA: 1877 788 9032
-
Other international: +612 8047 9393
Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27 October 2021.
