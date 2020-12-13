Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

14 December 2020

Chorus regulatory update: Thursday 17 December 2020

Chorus will hold an audio conference briefing for investors and analysts on Thursday

17 December 2020 to provide an overview of the Price-Quality Expenditure Proposal to be submitted to the Commerce Commission.

The briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) following the market release of a presentation summary around 8:30am.

To join the audio conference briefing, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 58354011#

New Zealand: 0800 452 257 (Thursday 17 December, 10:00am NZDT)

Australia: 1800 093 431 (Thursday 17 December, 8:00am AEDT)

Other international: +612 8047 9393

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz