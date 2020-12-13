Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
14 December 2020
Chorus regulatory update: Thursday 17 December 2020
Chorus will hold an audio conference briefing for investors and analysts on Thursday
17 December 2020 to provide an overview of the Price-Quality Expenditure Proposal to be submitted to the Commerce Commission.
The briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) following the market release of a presentation summary around 8:30am.
To join the audio conference briefing, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 58354011#
-
New Zealand: 0800 452 257 (Thursday 17 December, 10:00am NZDT)
-
Australia: 1800 093 431 (Thursday 17 December, 8:00am AEDT)
-
Other international: +612 8047 9393
Authorised by:
David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 19:46:05 UTC