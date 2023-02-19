Advanced search
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
8.370 NZD   -4.23%
2022Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
2022Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
2022Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
Transcript : Chorus Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2023

02/19/2023 | 04:00pm EST
[Foreign Language] Greetings, and welcome to our half year results announcement for FY '23. I'm JB. Rousselot, the CEO of Chorus and with me is Andy Carroll, our acting CFO and Head of Network...


All news about CHORUS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 971 M 605 M 605 M
Net income 2023 65,6 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net Debt 2023 2 513 M 1 565 M 1 565 M
P/E ratio 2023 61,0x
Yield 2023 5,09%
Capitalization 3 711 M 2 311 M 2 311 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
EV / Sales 2024 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 799
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,37 NZD
Average target price 7,32 NZD
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Carroll CFO & GM-Customer Network Operations
Andrew Mark Cross Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Murray Peter Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED2.57%2 311
INWIT S.P.A.11.27%10 722
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-12.34%5 436
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.76%4 099
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-11.25%3 863
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.0.00%3 607