    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
7.880 NZD   +2.34%
10/24Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
10/19Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
10/17Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
Transcript : Chorus Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

10/25/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good morning, everybody and welcome to Chorus' 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Patrick Strange, Chorus Chair. As you know, our last 2 annual meetings have been held online due to restrictions...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 972 M 561 M 561 M
Net income 2023 65,9 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net Debt 2023 2 413 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
P/E ratio 2023 57,1x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 3 517 M 2 029 M 2 029 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
EV / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 799
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,88 NZD
Average target price 7,36 NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Murray Peter Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED9.90%1 957
INWIT S.P.A.-20.30%8 075
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-21.81%6 318
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-13.86%3 823
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.88%3 761
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.4.00%3 703