  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Chow Steel Industries
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHOW   TH1081010007

CHOW STEEL INDUSTRIES

(CHOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-10
3.980 THB    0.00%
09:34aNOTIFICATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' RESOLUTION : Changing the Company's Authorized Signatories.
PU
06/21CHOW STEEL INDUSTRIES PUBLIC : Notice of Award for the winner of auction of CPF Solar Cell Phase 3 project.
PU
06/21Chow Steel Industries Public Company Limited Wins Auction of CPF Solar Cell Phase 3 Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of the Board of Directors' resolution: Changing the Company's Authorized Signatories.

08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
CHOW.249/2022

August 15, 2022.

Subject Notification of the Board of Directors' resolution: Changing the Company's Authorized Signatories.

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Chow Steel Industries Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) , would like to inform the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting no. 3 / 2022 on August 15, 2022 has resolved to approve the changed of the Company's authorized signatories, details are as follows:

Current

Mr. Anavin Jiratomsiri or Miss Koo Man Wai or Mrs. Sharuta Chin or Mr. Sanguankiat

Lewmanomont, by which two out of the aforementioned four directors jointly sign their names with the Company seal affixed.

Amendment

  1. Mr. Anavin Jiratomsiri and Miss Koo Man Wai jointly sign and the Company's common seal being affixed, or
  2. In the event that any director or both directors under (1) are unable to perform their duties or unable to sign due to force majeure or necessity, either Mrs. Sharuta Chin or Mr. Sanguankiat Lewmanomont one person are authorized to sign with other director and/ or both are authorized to jointly sign with the Company' s common seal being affixed .

For the convenience and flexibility, it is appropriate to authorize the authorized signatory directors or any person appointed by the authorized signatory directors to register the amendment the Changing the Company' s Authorized Signatories at the Department of

Business Development, Ministry of Commerce and to amend the terms in relevant documents, as well as to undertake any necessary and relevant act in accordance with the registrar's order to complete the registration.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr.Anavin Jiratomsiri)

Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Chow Steel Industries pcl published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 313 M 8,85 M 8,85 M
Net income 2021 -105 M -2,97 M -2,97 M
Net Debt 2021 3 664 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 184 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart CHOW STEEL INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Chow Steel Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anavin Jiratomsiri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paramat Chulvanij Chief Financial Officer
Pruchya Piumsomboon Chairman
Jirayu Saisangthong Chief Operating Officer
Man Wai Koo Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOW STEEL INDUSTRIES10.56%90
NUCOR25.18%37 437
ARCELORMITTAL-13.18%21 211
TATA STEEL LIMITED1.35%17 316
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.36.31%15 451
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-5.46%15 010