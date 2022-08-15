CHOW.249/2022

August 15, 2022.

Subject Notification of the Board of Directors' resolution: Changing the Company's Authorized Signatories.

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Chow Steel Industries Public Company Limited ( " the Company" ) , would like to inform the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting no. 3 / 2022 on August 15, 2022 has resolved to approve the changed of the Company's authorized signatories, details are as follows:

Current

Mr. Anavin Jiratomsiri or Miss Koo Man Wai or Mrs. Sharuta Chin or Mr. Sanguankiat

Lewmanomont, by which two out of the aforementioned four directors jointly sign their names with the Company seal affixed.

Amendment

Mr. Anavin Jiratomsiri and Miss Koo Man Wai jointly sign and the Company's common seal being affixed, or In the event that any director or both directors under (1) are unable to perform their duties or unable to sign due to force majeure or necessity, either Mrs. Sharuta Chin or Mr. Sanguankiat Lewmanomont one person are authorized to sign with other director and/ or both are authorized to jointly sign with the Company' s common seal being affixed .

For the convenience and flexibility, it is appropriate to authorize the authorized signatory directors or any person appointed by the authorized signatory directors to register the amendment the Changing the Company' s Authorized Signatories at the Department of

Business Development, Ministry of Commerce and to amend the terms in relevant documents, as well as to undertake any necessary and relevant act in accordance with the registrar's order to complete the registration.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr.Anavin Jiratomsiri)

Chief Executive Officer

1