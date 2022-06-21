Chow Steel Industries Public : Notice of Award for the winner of auction of CPF Solar Cell Phase 3 project.

CHOW.248/2022

21 June 2022

Subject: Notice of Award for the winner of auction of CPF Solar Cell Phase 3 project.

To: Director and Manager,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to Chow Steel Industries Public Company Limited (the "Company") has bid for the CPF Solar Cell Phase 3 project with CPF ( Thailand) Public Company Limited, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries ( the " Project owner" ) through Chow and CKE Renewable Company Limited ( Joint venture) . The company will be responsible for all operations including investment of solar power generation systems i. e. Solar Farm, Solar Floating and Solar Rooftop at the Project owner's site in 60 areas to sell the generated electricity at a discount price from the average electricity rate of the Electricity Authority for a period of 15 years.

The company would like to inform the result of the auction that, as of May 17, 2022, the Project owner, in written form, has formally awarded Chow & CKE Renewable Co., Ltd. as the winner of the auction of CPF Solar Cell Phase 3 project.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr. Anavin Jiratomsiri)

Chief Executive Officer