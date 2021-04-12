Chow Tai Fook Jewellery : THE UNAUDITED KEY OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED

周 大 福 珠 寶 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1929

THE UNAUDITED KEY OPERATIONAL DATA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"), hereby announce certain unaudited key operational data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Fourth Quarter", or the "Quarter"). The unaudited key operational data in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Company's FY2020/21 interim report.

KEY OPERATIONAL DATA

For the three months ended 31 March 2021

(% change compared to the same period last year)

Group Retail Sales Value(1) ("RSV") growth +152.6% Hong Kong, Mainland Macau and China other markets RSV growth +173.7% +46.6% Contribution to Group RSV 90.3% 9.7% Mainland Hong Kong China and Macau Same Store Sales(2) ("SSS") growth +141.2% +31.2% SSS volume growth +86.7% +27.4% SSSG by product(3) - Gem-set / Platinum / K-gold jewellery +79.6% +62.8% - Gold jewellery and products +159.8% +7.0%