Chow Tai Fook Jewellery : THE UNAUDITED KEY OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
04/12/2021 | 05:27am EDT
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED
周 大 福 珠 寶 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1929
THE UNAUDITED KEY OPERATIONAL DATA
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"), hereby announce certain unaudited key operational data of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Fourth Quarter", or the "Quarter"). The unaudited key operational data in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Company's FY2020/21 interim report.
KEY OPERATIONAL DATA
For the three months ended 31 March 2021
(% change compared to the same period last year)
Group
Retail Sales Value(1) ("RSV") growth
+152.6%
Hong Kong,
Mainland
Macau and
China
other markets
RSV growth
+173.7%
+46.6%
Contribution to Group RSV
90.3%
9.7%
Mainland
Hong Kong
China
and Macau
Same Store Sales(2) ("SSS") growth
+141.2%
+31.2%
SSS volume growth
+86.7%
+27.4%
SSSG by product(3)
- Gem-set / Platinum / K-gold jewellery
+79.6%
+62.8%
- Gold jewellery and products
+159.8%
+7.0%
"Retail Sales Value" measures the sales at the ending price (VAT inclusive, if any), in respective functional currencies, of products sold to customers in the POS network and other channels.
"Same Store Sales" for the Fourth Quarter is the RSV from the self-operated POS of CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY existing as at 31 March 2021 and which have been opened prior to 1 April 2019. RSV from franchised POS and other channels are not included.
Starting from FY2021, we re-classify our products into three categories namely gem-set / platinum / k-gold jewellery, gold jewellery and products, and watches, which the Company believes is appropriate in reflecting its performance.
Same Store Sales Growth
141.2%
31.2%
10.5%
11.0%
12.2%
-6.8%
2.3%
-11.2%
-10.9%
-49.5%
-42.3%
-35.0%
-65.0%
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
-31.0%
-52.5%
Mainland China
-75.5%
Hong Kong and Macau
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2020
FY2021
With an exceptionally low base of comparison resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, RSV and SSS in both markets increased sharply year-on-year in the Quarter. Performance in Mainland China was particularly strong with a SSSG of 141.2% during the Quarter, supported by the improved consumer sentiment and softened gold price. Challenging macros, pandemic development and closure of major border crossings continued weighing on the retail demand in Hong Kong and Macau during the Quarter, yet SSS recorded a growth in Hong Kong and Macau at 17.9% and 96.5%, respectively.
In Mainland China, SSS of gem-set / platinum / k-gold jewellery category was up by 79.6%, while its RSV increased 97.0% during the Quarter, thanks to a healthy contribution from new openings. SSS of gem-set / platinum / k-gold jewellery category in Hong Kong and Macau sustained an improvement from last quarter and recorded a growth of 62.8% during the Quarter. Same store Average Selling Price ("ASP") trend was favourable in both markets during the Quarter. In Mainland China, same store ASP of gem-set jewellery was HK$7,900 (4QFY2020: HK$6,700) while that of Hong Kong and Macau jumped to HK$16,500 (4QFY2020: HK$12,100) driven by some big ticket transactions.
Gold jewellery and products category includes those selling by weight and at fixed price. In Mainland China, retail demand in gold jewellery and products was resilient especially during the Chinese New Year period, driving SSS of the product category to a growth of 159.8% during the Quarter. Its ASP increased to HK$5,300 (4QFY2020: HK$4,100). In Hong Kong and Macau, ASP declined to HK$4,900 (4QFY2020: HK$5,900) as sales contribution of fixed price gold products reached 20.0% (4QFY2020: 9.9%) in the category during the Quarter. The average international gold price in the Quarter was 13.3% higher when compared to the same period last year.
E-commerceand O2O related RSV(4) in Mainland China delivered a 266.8% year-on-year growth, thanks to our efforts in O2O retailing, while volume also increased by 105.0%. Its contribution to Mainland China's RSV was 7.8% in the Quarter, of which 4.4% was contributed by O2O related platforms.
Note: The percentages calculated are subject to minor rounding differences
E-commerceand O2O related RSV includes RSV contributed from e-commerce, O2O distribution (i.e. routing online orders to POS for delivery service), CloudSales 365 and Cloud Kiosk.
Hong Kong and Macau
% of RSV settled by China UnionPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay or RMB
43.6%
34.8%
33.9%
30.2%
24.0%
19.0%
9.9%
13.6%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2020
FY2021
The percentage of RSV settled by China UnionPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay or RMB to the total RSV of Hong Kong and Macau market sequentially improved to 24.0% from last three quarters.
POS Network
The Group added a net of 150 POS in Mainland China during the Quarter, including 129 net POS openings of CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY (12 net closings of self-operated store and 141 net openings of franchised store), 2 CTF WATCH POS, 7 SOINLOVE POS, 7 MONOLOGUE POS, and 5 ENZO POS.
In Hong Kong, Macau and other markets, the Group closed 1 HEARTS ON FIRE POS in Taiwan during the Quarter.
As at 31 March 2021, the Group had 4,591 POS in total.
