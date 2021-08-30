Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  News
  Summary
    CHR   DK0060227585

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

(CHR)
  Report
Chr Hansen A/S : . Hansen launches science-based probiotics for the pet segment

08/30/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
Probiotics for pets could be a game-changer for brands in terms of differentiating and taking their premium pet food to the next level, claims Chr. Hansen.
Press Release | Aug 30. 2021 12:58 GMT

Introducing a new portfolio of stable live probiotics for use in pet foods and supplements, empowering every pet's life stage with good bacteria 

Pet food and supplements brands face many challenges. They need to continuously keep up with the pace of innovation and expectations of a new generation of millennial pet parents, who look for natural, safe, effective and sustainable solutions. Today, 24% of pet parents in the US turn to probiotics to support healthy digestion, immunity and overall well-being  of their pets (1), as dogs and cats are facing new challenges of living longer than before. With increased pet ownership over the last year (2), the market is rising sharply, increasing the need of pet health and nutrition producers to differentiate.

Leading global bioscience company Chr. Hansen is ideally positioned to help pet food and supplements manufacturers develop premium products, based on its long history of harnessing the power of good bacteria to help a wide range of industry sectors, including animal and human health.

Now targeting the pet food and pet supplements industry in the United States, Chr. Hansen launches a line-up of three live probiotics each covering the needs related to a specific life stage of dogs and cats:

  • CHR. HANSEN PET-PROSTART™ -  a probiotic technology for growing puppies, kittens as well as for their mothers during pregnancy and lactation . 
  • CHR. HANSEN PET-PROESSENTIALS™ -  a probiotic technology for essential needs during adulthood, supporting normal health and everyday well-being. 
  • CHR. HANSEN PET-PROVITAL™ - probiotic technology for senior dogs and cats above 7 years of age.

Crucial to pets' normal health - and a possible game-changer
'The microbiome of the pet's digestive tract influences a wide range of important systems including digestion, immunity and behavior. By adding probiotics, live bacteria that positively interact with the microbiome and the pet's digestive tract, we can support normal health and well-being of pets,' states Lidiia Alaverdova, a veterinarian herself and Senior Global Product Manager for Pet Health & Nutrition at Chr. Hansen.

'Pets make our world complete and impact our lives in so many ways, and pet owners wish to return the favor by increasingly treating their cats and dogs like members of their family. Probiotics for pets could be a game-changer for brands in terms of differentiating and taking their premium pet food to the next level,' Alaverdova explains.

'Thirty percent of pet parents are looking to use more probiotics for their pets in the nearest future (1) .

Our ambition is to use our science and innovation to develop high quality microbiome solutions and  share our passion and knowledge of the microbial world with veterinary professionals, pet care brands and pet parents, enabling them to make the right choices,' she elaborates hinting at the fact that properties of the individual microbial strain matter, as do the formulation and final application when it comes to delivering live microorganisms in the adequate amounts to ensure a beneficial effect on the host.

'At Chr. Hansen Pet Health & Nutrition, our purpose is to grow a better world for pets, naturally. So when our partners and customers make a strategic choice to integrate microbial solutions, our goal is to help them achieve excellence in their pet probiotics play. That is why their products and our solutions make a winning team,'' concludes Alaverdova.

References:

  1. The pet owner survey conducted by the YouGov analysis institute. A total of 1010 CAWI interviews took place of US citizens aged 18+, who has dog/cat in the household, during the period of 14 - 18 December 2020.
  2. American Pet Products Association National Pet Survey (www.americanpetproducts.org)

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable biotech company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose - To grow a better world. Naturally. - is at the heart of everything we do.

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
