Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

(CHR)
  Report
News 


Chr Hansen A/S : Lise Mortensen assumes responsibility as new CFO

10/30/2020 | 06:35am EDT
Lise Mortensen assumes responsibility as new CFO

October 30, 2020 - announcement no. 26

Today, Lise Mortensen assumes the responsibility as Executive Vice President and CFO for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and enters the Executive Board, replacing Søren Westh Lonning, who, as announced on April 16, 2020, will pursue his career outside Chr. Hansen. The appointment of Lise Mortensen as new CFO of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S was announced on July 9, 2020.

The Executive Board will going forward consist of the following members:

Mauricio Graber, President and CEO
Lise Mortensen, Executive Vice President and CFO
Thomas Schäfer, Executive Vice President and CSO

Lise Mortensen will participate in the Company's long-term and short-term incentive programs, as described in detail in company announcement No. 23 of October 8, 2020. To participate in the long-term incentive program Lise Mortensen is required to purchase a certain number of Chr. Hansen investment shares. Before commencing as CFO, Lise Mortensen has already fully fulfilled this requirement and currently holds 725 Chr. Hansen shares.

For further information please contact:
Martin Riise, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2250
Annika Stern, Investor Relations Officer, Tel: +45 2399 2382
Camilla Lercke, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2384

About Chr. Hansen
Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose - To grow a better world. Naturally. - is at the heart of everything we do.

Attachment

Attachments no-26-lise-mortensen-assumes-responsibility-as-new-cfo.pdf

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:34:05 UTC

