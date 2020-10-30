Chr Hansen A/S : Lise Mortensen assumes responsibility as new CFO

October 30, 2020 - announcement no. 26



Today, Lise Mortensen assumes the responsibility as Executive Vice President and CFO for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and enters the Executive Board, replacing Søren Westh Lonning, who, as announced on April 16, 2020, will pursue his career outside Chr. Hansen. The appointment of Lise Mortensen as new CFO of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S was announced on July 9, 2020.

The Executive Board will going forward consist of the following members:

Mauricio Graber, President and CEO

Lise Mortensen, Executive Vice President and CFO

Thomas Schäfer, Executive Vice President and CSO

Lise Mortensen will participate in the Company's long-term and short-term incentive programs, as described in detail in company announcement No. 23 of October 8, 2020. To participate in the long-term incentive program Lise Mortensen is required to purchase a certain number of Chr. Hansen investment shares. Before commencing as CFO, Lise Mortensen has already fully fulfilled this requirement and currently holds 725 Chr. Hansen shares.

