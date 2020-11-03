Chr Hansen A/S : Manager's transactions

Manager's transactions
Company annoucement no. 27/2020
November 3, 2020
For further information please contact:
Martin Riise, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2250
Annika Stern, Investor Relations Officer, Tel: +45 2399 2382
Camilla Lercke, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2384
Attachment
Attachments
no-27-managers-transactions.pdf
Disclaimer
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 11:14:02 UTC