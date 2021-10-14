Chr Hansen A/S : Q4 Factsheet 2020/21
Factsheet
Q4 2020/21
Q4
Q4
YTD
YTD
19/20
20/21
19/20
20/21
Income statement, continuing operations (EUR m)
Revenue
254.3
293.3
970.0
1,077.4
Gross profit
156.7
169.4
584.0
613.4
EBITDA b.s.i.
121.0
111.8
400.6
399.3
EBIT b.s.i.
97.7
84.2
326.9
298.1
EBIT
88.9
84.1
313.0
276.2
Net financial items
(4.3)
(6.4)
(13.5)
(22.5)
Group profit for the period
66.2
69.2
245.0
845.2
Cash flow and investments, continuing operations (EUR m)
Operating cash flow
123.9
135.0
329.8
328.0
Operational investing cash flow
(51.3)
(58.6)
(118.8)
(153.5)
M&A
(537.8)
-
(657.2)
(318.2)
Free cash flow b.s.i.a.d.
81.4
76.5
224.9
196.4
Balance sheet, Group (EUR m)
Total assets
2,853.6
3,114.2
Invested capital
2,487.6
2,793.1
Net working capital
208.1
190.1
Equity
893.0
1,626.1
Net interest-bearing debt
1,345.0
898.2
Key ratios (%)
Continuing operations
Gross margin
61.6%
57.8%
60.2%
56.9%
EBITDA margin b.s.i.
47.6%
38.1%
41.3%
37.1%
EBIT margin b.s.i
38.4%
28.8%
33.7%
27.7%
Underlying EBIT b.s.i. margin
1
38.2%
32.6%
33.6%
31.4%
R&D
6.7%
8.6%
8.0%
8.5%
Capex
20.2%
20.0%
12.2%
14.5%
ROIC excl. goodwill
38.1%
25.8%
33.6%
24.8%
ROIC
18.8%
12.0%
16.5%
11.6%
Net debt to EBITDA b.s.i.
3.1x
2.3x
Revenue split by
Revenue split by
business, YTD
region, YTD
APAC
18%
H&N
EMEA
35%
39%
LATAM 12%
FC&E
65%
---
______
Q4
Q4
YTD
YTD
19/20
20/21
19/20
20/21
Growth drivers, continuing operations (%)
Organic growth
9%
6%
6%
7%
Volume/mix
5%
4%
4%
3%
Price
4%
2%
2%
4%
Currencies
-6%
-3%
-3%
-7%
M&A
<1%
12%
0%
11%
EUR growth
3%
15%
3%
11%
Organic growth by region, continuing operations (%)
EMEA
3%
11%
3%
6%
NA
1%
4%
4%
6%
LATAM
47%
15%
24%
26%
APAC
10%
-10%
6%
-3%
Food Cultures & Enzymes (EUR m / %)
Revenue
173.3
185.9
693.1
700.5
Organic growth
5%
10%
5%
8%
Volume/mix
0%
8%
3%
3%
Currencies
-8%
-3%
-3%
-7%
M&A
-
-
-
-
EUR growth
-3%
7%
2%
1%
EBITDA b.s.i.
79.1
76.3
285.2
277.7
EBITDA margin b.s.i.
45.6%
41.0%
41.1%
39.6%
EBIT b.s.i.
66.7
61.4
237.8
224.0
EBIT margin b.s.i.
38.4%
33.0%
34.3%
32.0%
ROIC excl. goodwill
41.1%
35.8%
Health & Nutrition (EUR m / %)
Revenue
81.0
107.4
276.9
376.9
Organic growth
18%
-4%
9%
5%
Volume/mix
19%
-7%
10%
3%
Currencies
-6%
-2%
-1%
-6%
M&A
>2%
39%
1%
37%
EUR growth
15%
33%
9%
36%
EBITDA b.s.i.
41.9
35.9
115.4
122.0
EBITDA margin b.s.i.
51.7%
33.4%
41.7%
32.4%
EBIT b.s.i.
31.0
23.2
89.1
74.5
EBIT margin b.s.i.
38.3%
21.6%
32.2%
19.8%
Underlying EBIT margin b.s.i.
1
37.5%
32.1%
31.9%
30.0%
ROIC excl. goodwill
22.6%
13.0%
1 See Q4 2020/21 company announcement, p. 22, for reconciliation of underlying margins.
Disclaimer
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Analyst Recommendations on CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Sales 2021
1 073 M
1 245 M
1 245 M
Net income 2021
842 M
976 M
976 M
Net Debt 2021
838 M
972 M
972 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,2x
Yield 2021
2,54%
Capitalization
9 411 M
10 899 M
10 913 M
EV / Sales 2021
9,55x
EV / Sales 2022
8,91x
Nbr of Employees
3 286
Free-Float
77,9%
Chart CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
71,43 €
Average target price
74,85 €
Spread / Average Target
4,78%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.