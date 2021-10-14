Log in
    CHR   DK0060227585

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

(CHR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/14 03:53:55 am
525.9 DKK   -1.15%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chr Hansen A/S : Q4 Factsheet 2020/21

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Factsheet

Q4 2020/21

Q4

Q4

YTD

YTD

19/20

20/21

19/20

20/21

Income statement, continuing operations (EUR m)

Revenue

254.3

293.3

970.0

1,077.4

Gross profit

156.7

169.4

584.0

613.4

EBITDA b.s.i.

121.0

111.8

400.6

399.3

EBIT b.s.i.

97.7

84.2

326.9

298.1

EBIT

88.9

84.1

313.0

276.2

Net financial items

(4.3)

(6.4)

(13.5)

(22.5)

Group profit for the period

66.2

69.2

245.0

845.2

Cash flow and investments, continuing operations (EUR m)

Operating cash flow

123.9

135.0

329.8

328.0

Operational investing cash flow

(51.3)

(58.6)

(118.8)

(153.5)

M&A

(537.8)

-

(657.2)

(318.2)

Free cash flow b.s.i.a.d.

81.4

76.5

224.9

196.4

Balance sheet, Group (EUR m)

Total assets

2,853.6

3,114.2

Invested capital

2,487.6

2,793.1

Net working capital

208.1

190.1

Equity

893.0

1,626.1

Net interest-bearing debt

1,345.0

898.2

Key ratios (%)

Continuing operations

Gross margin

61.6%

57.8%

60.2%

56.9%

EBITDA margin b.s.i.

47.6%

38.1%

41.3%

37.1%

EBIT margin b.s.i

38.4%

28.8%

33.7%

27.7%

Underlying EBIT b.s.i. margin1

38.2%

32.6%

33.6%

31.4%

R&D

6.7%

8.6%

8.0%

8.5%

Capex

20.2%

20.0%

12.2%

14.5%

ROIC excl. goodwill

38.1%

25.8%

33.6%

24.8%

ROIC

18.8%

12.0%

16.5%

11.6%

Net debt to EBITDA b.s.i.

3.1x

2.3x

Revenue split by

Revenue split by

business, YTD

region, YTD

APAC

18%

H&N

EMEA

35%

39%

LATAM 12%

FC&E

65%

---

______

Q4

Q4

YTD

YTD

19/20

20/21

19/20

20/21

Growth drivers, continuing operations (%)

Organic growth

9%

6%

6%

7%

Volume/mix

5%

4%

4%

3%

Price

4%

2%

2%

4%

Currencies

-6%

-3%

-3%

-7%

M&A

<1%

12%

0%

11%

EUR growth

3%

15%

3%

11%

Organic growth by region, continuing operations (%)

EMEA

3%

11%

3%

6%

NA

1%

4%

4%

6%

LATAM

47%

15%

24%

26%

APAC

10%

-10%

6%

-3%

Food Cultures & Enzymes (EUR m / %)

Revenue

173.3

185.9

693.1

700.5

Organic growth

5%

10%

5%

8%

Volume/mix

0%

8%

3%

3%

Currencies

-8%

-3%

-3%

-7%

M&A

-

-

-

-

EUR growth

-3%

7%

2%

1%

EBITDA b.s.i.

79.1

76.3

285.2

277.7

EBITDA margin b.s.i.

45.6%

41.0%

41.1%

39.6%

EBIT b.s.i.

66.7

61.4

237.8

224.0

EBIT margin b.s.i.

38.4%

33.0%

34.3%

32.0%

ROIC excl. goodwill

41.1%

35.8%

Health & Nutrition (EUR m / %)

Revenue

81.0

107.4

276.9

376.9

Organic growth

18%

-4%

9%

5%

Volume/mix

19%

-7%

10%

3%

Currencies

-6%

-2%

-1%

-6%

M&A

>2%

39%

1%

37%

EUR growth

15%

33%

9%

36%

EBITDA b.s.i.

41.9

35.9

115.4

122.0

EBITDA margin b.s.i.

51.7%

33.4%

41.7%

32.4%

EBIT b.s.i.

31.0

23.2

89.1

74.5

EBIT margin b.s.i.

38.3%

21.6%

32.2%

19.8%

Underlying EBIT margin b.s.i.1

37.5%

32.1%

31.9%

30.0%

ROIC excl. goodwill

22.6%

13.0%

1 See Q4 2020/21 company announcement, p. 22, for reconciliation of underlying margins.

NA

31%

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 073 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2021 842 M 976 M 976 M
Net Debt 2021 838 M 972 M 972 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 9 411 M 10 899 M 10 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 286
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 71,43 €
Average target price 74,85 €
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Graber President & Chief Executive Officer
Lise Skaarup Mortensen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominique Reiniche Chairman
Thomas Schäfer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Winnie Hojvang Bügel VP-Compliance & Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-15.07%10 899
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.39%74 468
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.31.79%35 726
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION21.90%14 687
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-0.20%6 279
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-61.87%5 525