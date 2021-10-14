Log in
    CHR   DK0060227585

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

(CHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/14 03:54:16 am
525.5 DKK   -1.22%
Chr Hansen A/S : Q4 Roadshow presentation 2020/21

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chr. Hansen

Roadshow presentation

Q4 2020/21

1

Safe harbor statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Forward-looking statements are other than statements of historical facts. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "outlook," "will," "may," "continue," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; liquidity, capital resources and capital expenditures; economic outlook and industry trends; developments of the Company's markets; the impact of regulatory initiatives; and the strength of competitors. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in records and other data available from third parties.

Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and may be beyond our control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual results of the Company or the industry to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company and its respective agents, employees or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward- looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange rules and regulations.

By viewing this presentation, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations and restrictions.

2

Chr. Hansen is a microbial powerhouse

with leading market positions across different end-markets in food, health and agriculture

FOOD CULTURES & ENZYMES

65%

HEALTH & NUTRITION

DAIRY

DAIRY

BIO-

HUMAN

ANIMAL

BACTHERA1

Share of

CULTURES

ENZYMES

PROTECTION

revenue in

HEALTH

HEALTH

2020/21

PROBIOTICS

WINE &

FERMENTED

35%

PLANT

HMO

MEAT

PLANT BASES

HEALTH

1 Does not contribute to organic growth (50-50 JV with Lonza).

3

What makes us stand out

Equity story highlights

INDUSTRY ATTRACTIVENESS

OUR COMPETITIVE EDGE

Defensive nature

Unique microbial capabilities and over 145 years experience

Strategic ingredient

Cost leadership through scalability

Fully aligned with megatrends

Close customer ties and high stickiness/switching costs

Consolidated industry in FC&E

Strong purpose and performance culture

Innovation-driven

>80% of revenue contribute to Sustainable Development Goals

MARKET LEADER WITH HIGH ENTRY BARRIERS

4

We address global challenges

with the POWER OF GOOD BACTERIA™

Food production

1/3 of all food is wasted

Aging population, rise

70% agricultural

accounts for nearly 1/3

equal to 8% of global

in non-communicable

efficiency increase is

of global greenhouse

greenhouse gas

diseases and antibiotic

needed to feed the

gas emissions

emissions

resistance

future population

FOOD CULTURES & ENZYMES

Our Good Bacteria can:

HEALTH & NUTRITION

Increase productivity

Extend shelf life of

Create great

Support gut &

Potentially cure

Reduce use of

Replace chemical

in yogurt and cheese

foods and protect

healthy and

immune health in

diseases as 'bugs

AGPs in livestock

pesticides in crop

manufacturing

against pathogens

tasty foods

adults and infants

as drugs'

production

farming

5

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 073 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net income 2021 842 M 976 M 976 M
Net Debt 2021 838 M 972 M 972 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 9 411 M 10 899 M 10 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 286
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 71,43 €
Average target price 74,85 €
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Graber President & Chief Executive Officer
Lise Skaarup Mortensen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominique Reiniche Chairman
Thomas Schäfer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Winnie Hojvang Bügel VP-Compliance & Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-15.07%10 899
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.39%74 468
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.31.79%35 726
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION21.90%14 687
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-0.20%6 279
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-61.87%5 525