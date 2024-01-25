2023: New record year for Christian Dior group

. Revenue: €86.2 billion

. Profit from recurring operations: €22.8 billion

. Growth higher in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter

. Major economic and social impact in France and around the world

Paris, January 25th, 2024

Christian Dior group recorded revenue of €86.2 billion in 2023, equating to organic growth of 13% with respect to 2022. All business groups reported strong organic revenue growth, with the exception of Wines & Spirits, which was faced with a high basis of comparison and high inventory levels. Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia achieved double-digit organic growth. In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth came to 10%.

Profit from recurring operations stood at €22.8 billion for 2023, up 8%. The current operating margin remained stable with respect to 2022. Group share of net profit amounted to €6.3 billion, up 9%.

Highlights of 2023 include:

Another record year despite a disrupted environment

Strong organic revenue growth across all business groups except Wines & Spirits, and market share gains worldwide.

Double-digit organic revenue growth in Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia.

Negative currency impact in the second half of the year.

Growth in champagne driven by the value strategy and a transitional year for cognac after two years of strong growth.

Remarkable performance by the Fashion & Leather Goods business group, in particular Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe and Marc Jacobs, which gained market share worldwide and achieved record levels of revenue and profits.

Particularly strong momentum in fragrances and makeup across all regions, and ongoing global success of Dior’s Sauvage, once again the world’s best-selling fragrance in 2023.

Robust growth in jewelry and powerful creative momentum for all the Watches & Jewelry Maisons, in particular Tiffany, Bulgari and TAG Heuer.

Exceptional performance by Sephora, which confirmed its position as world leader in beauty retail.

2023 targets met under the LIFE 360 environmental program

New circular services launched at most Group Maisons; research and innovation program focused on new materials; environmental training center (LIFE Academy).

Tangible progress made towards targets for 2026 and 2030: 3.1 million hectares of flora and fauna habitat protected as of year-end 2023 (target: 5 million hectares by 2030); 63% improvement (up 16 points) in the proportion of renewable and low-carbon energy used in the Group’s energy mix; 28% decrease in energy-related CO 2 emissions with respect to 2019.

emissions with respect to 2019. Launch of LIFE 360 Business Partners, a groundbreaking plan to assist suppliers and partners to accelerate the reduction of Scope 3 impacts, particularly in relation to raw materials and transport.

Major economic and social impact of the Group in France and around the world

More than 213,000 employees worldwide as of year-end 2023 (including nearly 40,000 employees in France).

France’s largest private-sector recruiter.

Preserving and passing on skills and expertise in more than 280 professions of excellence in design, craftsmanship and customer experience, with over 2,700 apprentices trained by LVMH’s IME (Institut des Métiers d’Excellence) program since its launch in 2014, more than 8,000 employees worldwide hired in these professions in 2023, and more than 3,500 positions to be filled in these professions at the Group’s Maisons in France by year-end 2024.

Over €1 billion invested in France every year.

118 production facilities and craft workshops in France, 26 in Italy.

More than €6 billion in corporate tax paid worldwide in 2023, around half of which in France.

Support for over 950 nonprofits and charitable foundations in 2023, with more than 65,000 Group employees taking part in a community involvement partnership.

Financial highlights









In millions of euros 2022 2023 Change

In millions of euros 2022 2023 Change

2023/2022 Revenue 79 184 86 153 +9% Profit from recurring operations 21 050 22 796 +8% Net profit, Group share 5 797 6 304 +9% Operating free cash flow 10 110 8 101 -20% Net financial debt 8 867 10 548 +19% Total equity 54 314 60 293 +11%





Revenue by business group changed as follows:

In millions of euros 2022 2023 Change

2023/2022



Reported Organic* Wines & Spirits 7 099 6 602 -7% -4% Fashion & Leather Goods 38 648 42 169 +9% +14% Perfumes & Cosmetics 7 722 8 271 +7% +11% Watches & Jewelry 10 581 10 902 +3% +7% Selective Retailing 14 852 17 885 +20% +25% Other activities & eliminations 282 324 - - Total 79 184 86 153 +9% +13%

* On a constant consolidation scope and currency basis. For the Group, the impact of changes in scope was nil; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations was -4%.

Profit from recurring operations by business group changed as follows:









In millions of euros 2022 2023 Change 2023/2022 Wines & Spirits 2 155 2 109 -2% Fashion & Leather Goods 15 709 16 836 +7% Perfumes & Cosmetics 660 713 +8% Watches & Jewelry 2 017 2 162 +7% Selective Retailing 788 1 391 +76% Other activities & eliminations (279) (415) - Total 21 050 22 796 +8%

Wines & Spirits: Contrasting trends across different markets following an exceptional year in 2022

The Wines & Spirits business group saw a revenue decline (-4% organic) in 2023, faced with a particularly high basis of comparison. Profit from recurring operations was down 2%. Driven by its value strategy, the champagne business posted growth, with a good performance in Europe and Japan offsetting the effects of an unfavorable macroeconomic environment in the United States. Hennessy cognac was affected by a mixed recovery in China and by the post-Covid normalization of demand in the United States, while efforts continued to maintain optimal inventory levels among retailers. In Provence rosé wines, LVMH acquired the prestigious Minuty estate, the second-largest market player after Château d’Esclans, which also continued its international development.





Fashion & Leather Goods: Exceptional performances by Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loro Piana, Loewe, Rimowa and Marc Jacobs

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group achieved organic revenue growth of 14% in 2023. Profit from recurring operations was up 7%. Louis Vuitton had an excellent year, once again buoyed by the creativity and quality of its products, and by its strong ties to art and culture. Many new designs were unveiled, including the GO-14 leather goods line and the new Tambour watch, a fusion of Swiss watchmaking expertise and Louis Vuitton’s Parisian elegance. Nicolas Ghesquière, who celebrated his 10th anniversary designing the Maison’s Women’s collections and renewed his contract for a further five years, continued to captivate audiences with his boundless creativity. Set on the stage of the Pont-Neuf bridge in Paris in July, the first fashion show of the new Creative Director of Menswear Pharrell Williams sparked enthusiasm worldwide. Christian Dior Couture continued to deliver remarkable growth in all its product lines. Giving center stage to excellent craftsmanship, fashion shows curated by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones reinvented the magic of the Dior name, season after season. Victoire de Castellane’s creative verve was once again on full display in her new high jewelry collection, Les Jardins de la Couture. The year ended on a high note, with a spectacular Dior display at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, whose facade was bedecked with a captivating “Carousel of Dreams” and 24 enchanting window displays. Celine continued to enhance its desirability, driven by the success of Hedi Slimane’s designs and fashion shows. Loewe’s robust growth continued to be driven by J.W. Anderson’s bold, creative leadership and by the success of the latest new leather goods designs. Loro Piana confirmed its superb momentum and its leadership position in ultra-premium, sophisticated luxury. Fendi expanded its retail network. Rimowa, Marc Jacobs and Berluti all turned in an excellent performance.

Perfumes & Cosmetics: Excellent momentum in fragrances and makeup

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group posted organic revenue growth of 11% in 2023 thanks to its highly selective retail policy and dynamic innovation strategy, backed by the scientific excellence of LVMH’s research center. Profit from recurring operations was up 8%. Parfums Christian Dior achieved a remarkable performance, extending its lead in its key markets. Fragrances were once again buoyed by the success of iconic scents Sauvage, Miss Dior and J’adore, which was enriched with Francis Kurkdjian’s latest creation, L’Or de J’adore. Makeup (with Dior Addict) and skincare (with Prestige and L’Or de Vie) also contributed to the Maison’s growth. Guerlain continued to grow, driven by the popularity of its Aqua Allegoria line and its L’Art et la Matière high-end fragrance collection, as well as the excellent response to its Terracotta Le Teint makeup. Parfums Givenchy benefited from its fragrances’ ongoing success. Benefit was buoyed by its The Porefessional skincare line, while Fenty Beauty posted robust growth, driven in particular by one of its latest innovations in mascara.

Watches & Jewelry: Rapid growth in jewelry and further innovation in watches

The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 7% in 2023. Profit from recurring operations was up 7%. Tiffany & Co. embarked on a new chapter in its history with the reopening of “The Landmark” in New York. Substantially raising the bar for jewelry retail worldwide, the spectacular transformation of this legendary flagship store was exceptionally well received. The new Lock collection, which continued to be rolled out worldwide, was a huge success, and Blue Book: Out of the Blue – the new high jewelry collection designed by Creative Director for Jewelry Nathalie Verdeille – was unveiled. Bulgari posted strong growth, driven by high jewelry, in particular the success of the Mediterranea collection. Its iconic Serpenti line, which celebrated its 75th anniversary, turned in a remarkable performance, both in jewelry and in women’s watches, taking home awards at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix. Chaumet continued to channel its powerful creativity through a new high jewelry line and held its A Golden Age: 1965-1985 retrospective exhibition in the historic salons of its 12 place Vendôme location. Fred inaugurated its Fred: Jewelry Designer exhibition in South Korea, where it was a major success. In watchmaking, highlights of the year included TAG Heuer’s achievement of record-breaking revenue and its celebration of the 60th anniversary of its Carrera collection, along with Hublot’s appointment as the official timekeeper for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.





Selective Retailing: Exceptional performance by Sephora; DFS growth supported by the recovery in international travel

The Selective Retailing business group posted organic revenue growth of 25% in 2023. Profit from recurring operations was up 76%. Sephora achieved another historic year, both in terms of sales and profit, continuing to gain market share through its distinctive, innovative range of products and services. Momentum was particularly strong in North America, Europe and the Middle East. The expansion of its store network continued, with the highly successful opening of its first two stores in the United Kingdom and the thriving collaboration with Kohl’s in the United States. Another major event during the year was the reopening of its Champs-Élysées flagship store in Paris, whose renovation reflected Sephora’s sustainability strategy, aimed at reducing the energy consumption of its sales floor area by 50%. DFS benefited from the gradual recovery in international travel and, in particular, from the return of tourists to flagship destinations Hong Kong and Macao. The Maison announced its plans to open a new Galleria on the island of Hainan in China by 2026. Le Bon Marché, which is growing steadily, continued to develop innovative concepts and benefit from a loyal French customer base as well as the return of international travelers.

Confidence for 2024

While the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, the Christian Dior group is confident in its ability to continue to grow in 2024, in the highly distinctive quality and creativity that its products offer its customers, as well as in the professionalism of its management, to stand out and gain market share. The Group will pursue its brand development-focused strategy, underpinned by continued innovation and investment as well as an extremely exacting quest for desirability and quality in its products and their highly selective distribution.

Driven by the agility of its teams, their entrepreneurial spirit and its well-diversified presence across the geographic areas in which its customers are located, the Group therefore enters 2024 with confidence and once again sets an objective of reinforcing its global leadership position in luxury goods.

Dividend for 2023

At the Shareholders’ Meeting on April 18, 2024, Christian Dior will propose a dividend of €13 per share. An interim dividend of €5.50 per share was paid on December 6, 2023. The final dividend of €7.50 per share will be paid on April 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors met on January 25 to approve the financial statements for fiscal year 2023. Audit procedures have been carried out and the audit report is being issued.

This press release is available at www.dior-finance.com .

“This document may contain certain forward looking statements which are based on estimations and forecasts. By their nature, these forward looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, in particular those described in Christian Dior’s Annual report which is available on the website (www.dior-finance.com). These forward looking statements should not be considered as a guarantee of future performance, the actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. The forward looking statements only reflect Company’s views as of the date of this document, and Christian Dior does not undertake to revise or update these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can the Company and its Management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Christian Dior or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.”





APPENDIX

Financial statements for 2023 are included in the PDF version of the press release.

Revenue by business group and by quarter

Revenue for 2023 (in millions of euros)

Full-year 2023 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities

& eliminations Total First quarter 1 694 10 728 2 115 2 589 3 961 (52) 21 035 Second quarter 1 486 10 434 1 913 2 839 4 394 140 21 206 First half 3 181 21 162 4 028 5 427 8 355 87 42 240 Third quarter 1 509 9 750 1 993 2 524 4 076 113 19 964 First nine months 4 689 30 912 6 021 7 951 12 431 201 62 205 Fourth quarter 1 912 11 257 2 250 2 951 5 454 124 23 948 Total 2023 6 602 42 169 8 271 10 902 17 885 324 86 153

Revenue for 2023 (organic change versus same period in 2022)

Full-year 2023 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities

& eliminations Total First quarter +3% +18% +10% +11% +28% - +17% Second quarter -8% +21% +16% +14% +25% - +17% First half -3% +20% +13% +13% +26% - +17% Third quarter -14% +9% +9% +3% +26% - +9% First nine months -7% +16% +12% +9% +26% - +14% Fourth quarter +4% +9% +10% +3% +21% - +10% Total 2023 -4% +14% +11% +7% +25% - +13%

Revenue for 2022 (in millions of euros)

Full-year 2022 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities

& eliminations Total First quarter 1 638 9 123 1 905 2 338 3 040 (41) 18 003 Second quarter 1 689 9 013 1 714 2 570 3 591 149 18 726 First half 3 327 18 136 3 618 4 909 6 630 109 36 729 Third quarter 1 899 9 687 1 959 2 666 3 465 79 19 755 First nine months 5 226 27 823 5 577 7 575 10 095 189 56 485 Fourth quarter 1 873 10 825 2 145 3 006 4 757 93 22 699 Total 2022 7 099 38 648 7 722 10 581 14 852 282 79 184

Alternative performance measures

For the purposes of its financial communications, in addition to the accounting aggregates defined by IAS/IFRS, Christian Dior uses alternative performance measures established in accordance with AMF position DOC-2015-12.

The table below lists these performance measures and the reference to their definition and their reconciliation with the aggregates defined by IAS/IFRS, in the published documents.

Performance measures Reference to published documents Operating free cash flow AR (condensed consolidated financial statements, consolidated cash flow statement) Net financial debt AR (Notes 1.22 and 19 to the condensed consolidated financial statements) Gearing AR (Part 7, “Comments on the consolidated balance sheet”) Organic growth AR (Part 1, “Comments on the consolidated income statement”)

AR: Annual Report as of December 31, 2023

This document is a free translation into English of the original French financial release dated January 25th, 2024.

It is not a binding document.

In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

