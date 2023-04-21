Advanced search
12:20pChristian Dior : Quorum and shareholders'voting results
PU
12:20pChristian Dior : Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive officers - voting results
PU
09:45aChristian Dior : 2022 Dividend
GL
Christian Dior : Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive officers - voting results

04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
Societas Europea with share capital of € 361 015 032 euros

Registered office: 30 avenue Montaigne - 75008 Paris

Trade and Companies Register 582 110 987RCS Paris

Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive officers

Shareholders' Meeting of Thursday, April 20, 2023

Voting results

(Article R-22-10-14 IV of the French Commercial Code)

The Annual General Meeting of CHRISTIAN DIOR held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, approved, without modification, the resolutions relative to the compensation policies applicable to Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer as presented in the Annual Report, as follows:

RESOLUTIONS

RESULT OF

ANNUAL REPORT

VOTE

13th Resolution

Approved

Paragraph 2.1.1

Compensation policy applicable to Directors

99,996 %

Pages 196 et 197

14th Resolution

Approved at

Paragraph 2.1.2

Compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of

99,838 %

Pages 197 à 198

the Board of Directors

15th Resolution

Approved at

Paragraph 2.1.2

Compensation policy applicable to the Chief

99,847 %

Pages 197 à 198

Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Christian Dior SE published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
