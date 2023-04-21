Christian Dior : Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive officers - voting results

Societas Europea with share capital of € 361 015 032 euros
Registered office: 30 avenue Montaigne - 75008 Paris
Trade and Companies Register 582 110 987RCS Paris
Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive officers
Shareholders' Meeting of Thursday, April 20, 2023
Voting results
(Article R-22-10-14 IV of the French Commercial Code)
The Annual General Meeting of CHRISTIAN DIOR held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, approved, without modification, the resolutions relative to the compensation policies applicable to Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer as presented in the Annual Report, as follows:
|
RESOLUTIONS
|
RESULT OF
|
ANNUAL REPORT
|
|
VOTE
|
|
13th Resolution
|
Approved
|
Paragraph 2.1.1
|
Compensation policy applicable to Directors
|
99,996 %
|
Pages 196 et 197
|
14th Resolution
|
Approved at
|
Paragraph 2.1.2
|
Compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of
|
99,838 %
|
Pages 197 à 198
|
the Board of Directors
|
|
|
15th Resolution
|
Approved at
|
Paragraph 2.1.2
|
Compensation policy applicable to the Chief
|
99,847 %
|
Pages 197 à 198
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Disclaimer
Christian Dior SE published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:19:04 UTC.