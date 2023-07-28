Christian Dior SE is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activity: - sale of fashion products and leather goods (48.7% of net sales): primarily Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Thomas Pink, Berluti, Pucci and Loro Piana brands; - selective distribution (18.6%): activity ensured through Sephora, DFS, Le Bon Marché and Ile de Beauté; - sales of watches and jewelry (13.3%): Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet and Fred brands; - sale of wines and spirits (9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Dom Pérignon, Newton Vineyards, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (primarily Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (primarily Glenmorangie) and vodka (Belvedere). - sale of fragrances and cosmetic products (8.5%): fragrances (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Givenchy, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Beauty, Ole Henriksen, etc.), etc.; - other (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.7%), Europe (16%), Japan (6.9%), Asia (30%), the United States (27.2%) and other (12.2%).