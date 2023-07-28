NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2023 (French version) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on July 28, 2023. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be found on the Company’s website (www.dior-finance.com) under the “Regulated information” heading.

