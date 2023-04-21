Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Christian Dior SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-04-21 am EDT
865.00 EUR   +0.29%
12:20pChristian Dior : Quorum and shareholders'voting results
PU
12:20pChristian Dior : Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive officers - voting results
PU
09:45aChristian Dior : 2022 Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Christian Dior : Quorum and shareholders'voting results

04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHRISTIAN DIOR

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 20, 2023

DETAILED VOTE OF RESOLUTIONS

Ordinary

Extraordinary

Number of shares outstanding as of April 18, 2023

180 507 516

180 507 516

Number of shares with voting rights

180 410 580

180 410 580

Number of voting rights

310 772 906

310 772 906

Number of shares represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail

176 646 849

176 646 840

Number of shareholders votes represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail

305 573 979

305 574 066

Number of shareholders represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail

1 425

1 424

Number of votes of shareholders having voted by mail

1 359 770

1 359 770

Number of votes of shareholders represented

304 214 209

304 214 296

Quorum

97,91%

97,91%

Rés.

Shares

% of Capital

Total vote (1)

For

Against

Abstention

State

votes

%

votes

%

votes

%

Adoption

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

1

Approval of the parent company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31,

176 646 849

97,86%

305 569 114

305 568 734

99,999%

380

0,001%

4 865

0,002%

Adopted

2022

2

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

176 646 849

97,86%

305 570 243

305 569 854

99,999%

389

0,001%

3 736

0,001%

Adopted

3

Appropriation of net profit - determination of dividend

176 646 849

97,86%

305 569 927

305 569 359

99,999%

568

0,001%

4 052

0,001%

Adopted

4

Approval of related-party agreements

176 646 849

97,86%

305 569 623

304 789 918

99,745%

779 705

0,255%

4 356

0,001%

Adopted

5

Ratification of the co-option of Antoine Arnault as a Director

176 646 849

97,86%

305 570 053

305 491 611

99,974%

78 442

0,026%

3 926

0,001%

Adopted

6

Renewal of Bernard Arnault's term of office as a Director

176 646 849

97,86%

305 567 477

305 191 220

99,877%

376 257

0,123%

6 502

0,002%

Adopted

7

Renewal of Antoine Arnault's term of office as a Director

176 646 849

97,86%

305 567 587

305 489 103

99,974%

78 484

0,026%

6 392

0,002%

Adopted

8

Renewal of Maria Luisa Loro Piana's term of office as a Director

176 646 849

97,86%

305 567 151

304 766 451

99,738%

800 700

0,262%

6 828

0,002%

Adopted

9

Approval of the information on the compensation of executive officers referred to in section I of

176 646 849

97,86%

305 566 808

305 521 786

99,985%

45 022

0,015%

7 171

0,002%

Adopted

Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code

10

Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of

176 646 849

97,86%

305 566 561

305 488 433

99,974%

78 128

0,026%

7 418

0,002%

Adopted

that year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bernard Arnault

11

Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of

176 646 849

97,86%

305 567 116

305 065 203

99,836%

501 913

0,164%

6 863

0,002%

Adopted

that year to the Chief Executive Officer, Sidney Toledano

12

Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of

176 646 849

97,86%

305 535 822

305 443 536

99,970%

92 286

0,030%

38 157

0,012%

Adopted

that year to the Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Arnault

13

Approval of the compensation policy for Directors

176 646 849

97,86%

305 565 649

305 552 411

99,996%

13 238

0,004%

8 330

0,003%

Adopted

14

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors

176 646 849

97,86%

305 564 609

305 068 940

99,838%

495 669

0,162%

9 370

0,003%

Adopted

15

Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer

176 646 849

97,86%

305 565 856

305 098 788

99,847%

467 068

0,153%

8 123

0,003%

Adopted

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to trade

Adopted

16

in the Company's shares for a maximum purchase price of 1,200 euros per share, thus a

176 646 849

97,86%

305 564 508

305 553 056

99,996%

11 452

0,004%

9 471

0,003%

maximum cumulative amount of 21.7 billion euros

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to reduce

Adopted

17

the share capital by retiring shares held by the Company subsequent to a repurchase of its own

176 646 840

97,86%

305 564 037

305 545 888

99,994%

18 149

0,006%

10 029

0,003%

shares

18

Amendment to Article 11 of the Bylaws to set the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of

176 646 840

97,86%

305 563 508

305 541 973

99,993%

21 535

0,007%

10 558

0,003%

Adopted

Directors to eighty

(1) Votes cast do not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote, has abstained or as returned an uncompleted or invalid voting paper (Council Regulation n° 2157/2001)

Page 1

Disclaimer

Christian Dior SE published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
12:20pChristian Dior : Quorum and shareholders'voting results
PU
12:20pChristian Dior : Compensation policies in respect of Directors and senior executive office..
PU
09:45aChristian Dior : 2022 Dividend
GL
06:11aIllinois Federal Judge Finds Another Eyewear Virtual Try-on Class Action Is Exempt Unde..
AQ
04/20Christian Dior : Shareholders Personal Data Protection Policy
PU
04/19Christian Dior : consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022
PU
04/19Christian Dior : parent company financial statements as of December 31, 2022
PU
04/17French Bourse Flat at Midday Monday as Pension Reform Signed Into Law
MT
04/17European Midday Briefing: Mood Buoyed By China, -2-
DJ
04/17Former Louis Vuitton CEO Floats as Likely LVMH Fashion Group Chairman, CEO Successor
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 79 184 M 86 853 M 86 853 M
Net income 2022 5 797 M 6 358 M 6 358 M
Net Debt 2022 24 107 M 26 442 M 26 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 156 B 171 B 171 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 161 888
Free-Float 2,45%
Chart CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Duration : Period :
Christian Dior SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antoine Arnault Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Arnault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres Independent Director
Christian de Labriffe Independent Director
Ségolène Frère Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE26.65%170 675
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.86%492 723
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.58%47 904
MONCLER S.P.A.35.19%19 825
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-15.28%19 245
VF CORPORATION-17.13%8 803
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer