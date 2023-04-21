Christian Dior : Quorum and shareholders'voting results

CHRISTIAN DIOR

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 20, 2023

DETAILED VOTE OF RESOLUTIONS

Ordinary Extraordinary

Number of shares outstanding as of April 18, 2023 180 507 516 180 507 516

Number of shares with voting rights 180 410 580 180 410 580

Number of voting rights 310 772 906 310 772 906

Number of shares represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail 176 646 849 176 646 840

Number of shareholders votes represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail 305 573 979 305 574 066

Number of shareholders represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail 1 425 1 424

Number of votes of shareholders having voted by mail 1 359 770 1 359 770

Number of votes of shareholders represented 304 214 209 304 214 296

Quorum 97,91% 97,91%

Rés. Shares % of Capital Total vote (1) For Against Abstention State

votes % votes % votes % Adoption

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

1 Approval of the parent company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 176 646 849 97,86% 305 569 114 305 568 734 99,999% 380 0,001% 4 865 0,002% Adopted

2022

2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 176 646 849 97,86% 305 570 243 305 569 854 99,999% 389 0,001% 3 736 0,001% Adopted

3 Appropriation of net profit - determination of dividend 176 646 849 97,86% 305 569 927 305 569 359 99,999% 568 0,001% 4 052 0,001% Adopted

4 Approval of related-party agreements 176 646 849 97,86% 305 569 623 304 789 918 99,745% 779 705 0,255% 4 356 0,001% Adopted

5 Ratification of the co-option of Antoine Arnault as a Director 176 646 849 97,86% 305 570 053 305 491 611 99,974% 78 442 0,026% 3 926 0,001% Adopted

6 Renewal of Bernard Arnault's term of office as a Director 176 646 849 97,86% 305 567 477 305 191 220 99,877% 376 257 0,123% 6 502 0,002% Adopted

7 Renewal of Antoine Arnault's term of office as a Director 176 646 849 97,86% 305 567 587 305 489 103 99,974% 78 484 0,026% 6 392 0,002% Adopted

8 Renewal of Maria Luisa Loro Piana's term of office as a Director 176 646 849 97,86% 305 567 151 304 766 451 99,738% 800 700 0,262% 6 828 0,002% Adopted

9 Approval of the information on the compensation of executive officers referred to in section I of 176 646 849 97,86% 305 566 808 305 521 786 99,985% 45 022 0,015% 7 171 0,002% Adopted

Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code

10 Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of 176 646 849 97,86% 305 566 561 305 488 433 99,974% 78 128 0,026% 7 418 0,002% Adopted

that year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bernard Arnault

11 Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of 176 646 849 97,86% 305 567 116 305 065 203 99,836% 501 913 0,164% 6 863 0,002% Adopted

that year to the Chief Executive Officer, Sidney Toledano

12 Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of 176 646 849 97,86% 305 535 822 305 443 536 99,970% 92 286 0,030% 38 157 0,012% Adopted

that year to the Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Arnault

13 Approval of the compensation policy for Directors 176 646 849 97,86% 305 565 649 305 552 411 99,996% 13 238 0,004% 8 330 0,003% Adopted

14 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors 176 646 849 97,86% 305 564 609 305 068 940 99,838% 495 669 0,162% 9 370 0,003% Adopted

15 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer 176 646 849 97,86% 305 565 856 305 098 788 99,847% 467 068 0,153% 8 123 0,003% Adopted

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to trade Adopted

16 in the Company's shares for a maximum purchase price of 1,200 euros per share, thus a 176 646 849 97,86% 305 564 508 305 553 056 99,996% 11 452 0,004% 9 471 0,003%

maximum cumulative amount of 21.7 billion euros

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to reduce Adopted

17 the share capital by retiring shares held by the Company subsequent to a repurchase of its own 176 646 840 97,86% 305 564 037 305 545 888 99,994% 18 149 0,006% 10 029 0,003%

shares

18 Amendment to Article 11 of the Bylaws to set the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of 176 646 840 97,86% 305 563 508 305 541 973 99,993% 21 535 0,007% 10 558 0,003% Adopted