Christian Dior : Quorum and shareholders'voting results
04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
CHRISTIAN DIOR
COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 20, 2023
DETAILED VOTE OF RESOLUTIONS
Ordinary
Extraordinary
Number of shares outstanding as of April 18, 2023
180 507 516
180 507 516
Number of shares with voting rights
180 410 580
180 410 580
Number of voting rights
310 772 906
310 772 906
Number of shares represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail
176 646 849
176 646 840
Number of shareholders votes represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail
305 573 979
305 574 066
Number of shareholders represented at the meeting, being represented or having voted by mail
1 425
1 424
Number of votes of shareholders having voted by mail
1 359 770
1 359 770
Number of votes of shareholders represented
304 214 209
304 214 296
Quorum
97,91%
97,91%
Rés.
Shares
% of Capital
Total vote (1)
For
Against
Abstention
State
votes
%
votes
%
votes
%
Adoption
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
1
Approval of the parent company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31,
176 646 849
97,86%
305 569 114
305 568 734
99,999%
380
0,001%
4 865
0,002%
Adopted
2022
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
176 646 849
97,86%
305 570 243
305 569 854
99,999%
389
0,001%
3 736
0,001%
Adopted
3
Appropriation of net profit - determination of dividend
176 646 849
97,86%
305 569 927
305 569 359
99,999%
568
0,001%
4 052
0,001%
Adopted
4
Approval of related-party agreements
176 646 849
97,86%
305 569 623
304 789 918
99,745%
779 705
0,255%
4 356
0,001%
Adopted
5
Ratification of the co-option of Antoine Arnault as a Director
176 646 849
97,86%
305 570 053
305 491 611
99,974%
78 442
0,026%
3 926
0,001%
Adopted
6
Renewal of Bernard Arnault's term of office as a Director
176 646 849
97,86%
305 567 477
305 191 220
99,877%
376 257
0,123%
6 502
0,002%
Adopted
7
Renewal of Antoine Arnault's term of office as a Director
176 646 849
97,86%
305 567 587
305 489 103
99,974%
78 484
0,026%
6 392
0,002%
Adopted
8
Renewal of Maria Luisa Loro Piana's term of office as a Director
176 646 849
97,86%
305 567 151
304 766 451
99,738%
800 700
0,262%
6 828
0,002%
Adopted
9
Approval of the information on the compensation of executive officers referred to in section I of
176 646 849
97,86%
305 566 808
305 521 786
99,985%
45 022
0,015%
7 171
0,002%
Adopted
Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code
10
Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of
176 646 849
97,86%
305 566 561
305 488 433
99,974%
78 128
0,026%
7 418
0,002%
Adopted
that year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bernard Arnault
11
Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of
176 646 849
97,86%
305 567 116
305 065 203
99,836%
501 913
0,164%
6 863
0,002%
Adopted
that year to the Chief Executive Officer, Sidney Toledano
12
Approval of the items of compensation paid during fiscal year 2022 and awarded in respect of
176 646 849
97,86%
305 535 822
305 443 536
99,970%
92 286
0,030%
38 157
0,012%
Adopted
that year to the Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Arnault
13
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors
176 646 849
97,86%
305 565 649
305 552 411
99,996%
13 238
0,004%
8 330
0,003%
Adopted
14
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors
176 646 849
97,86%
305 564 609
305 068 940
99,838%
495 669
0,162%
9 370
0,003%
Adopted
15
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
176 646 849
97,86%
305 565 856
305 098 788
99,847%
467 068
0,153%
8 123
0,003%
Adopted
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to trade
Adopted
16
in the Company's shares for a maximum purchase price of 1,200 euros per share, thus a
176 646 849
97,86%
305 564 508
305 553 056
99,996%
11 452
0,004%
9 471
0,003%
maximum cumulative amount of 21.7 billion euros
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of eighteen months, to reduce
Adopted
17
the share capital by retiring shares held by the Company subsequent to a repurchase of its own
176 646 840
97,86%
305 564 037
305 545 888
99,994%
18 149
0,006%
10 029
0,003%
shares
18
Amendment to Article 11 of the Bylaws to set the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of
176 646 840
97,86%
305 563 508
305 541 973
99,993%
21 535
0,007%
10 558
0,003%
Adopted
Directors to eighty
(1) Votes cast do not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote, has abstained or as returned an uncompleted or invalid voting paper (Council Regulation n° 2157/2001)