Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements

To the Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior SE,

I. Opinion

In compliance with the engagement entrusted to us by your Shareholders' Meeting, we have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Christian Dior SE for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position as of December 31, 2023 and of the results of its operations for the fiscal year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

The audit opinion expressed above is consistent with our report to the Performance Audit Committee.

II. Basis for our opinion

Audit framework

We conducted our audit in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the section of our report entitled "Statutory Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements".

Independence

We conducted our audit engagement in compliance with the independence rules provided by the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and the French Code of Ethics (Code de déontologie) for Statutory Auditors, for the period from January 1, 2023 to the date of our report. We did not provide any prohibited non-audit services referred to in Article 5 (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014.

III. Jus�ﬁca�on of assessments - Key audit maters

In accordance with the requirements of Articles L. 821-53 and R. 821-180 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) relating to the justification of our assessments, we inform you of the key audit matters relating to risks of material misstatement which, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year, as well as how we addressed those risks.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. We do not provide a separate opinion on specific items of the consolidated financial statements.

Valua�on of ﬁxed assets, in par�cular intangible assets

Risk identiﬁed

As of December 31, 2023, the value of the Group's fixed assets totaled 89.6 billion euros. These fixed assets mainly comprise brands, trade names and goodwill recognized on external growth transactions; property, plant and equipment (land, vineyard land, buildings, and fixtures and fittings at stores and hotels in particular); and right-of-use assets.

We considered the valuation of these fixed assets - in particular intangible assets (brands, trade names and other intangible assets with indefinite useful lives, as well as goodwill) - to be a key audit matter, due to their significance in the Group's financial statements and because the determination of their recoverable amount, which is usually based on each Maison's discounted forecast cash flows, requires the use of assumptions, estimates and other forms of judgment, as specified in Notes 1.16 and 5 to the consolidated financial statements.

Our response

The Group tests these assets for impairment, as described in Notes 1.16 and 5 to the consolidated financial statements. In this context, we assessed the methods used to perform these impairment tests and focused our work primarily on the Maisons most affected by the negative changes in the current business environment, or where the carrying amount of intangible assets represents a high multiple of profit from recurring operations. In the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our work, carried out in conjunction with our valuation experts, consisted in particular in:

• obtaining an understanding of the methods used to perform these impairment tests and assessing the relevance of the measurement method used by the Group with regard to the applicable accounting standard;

• reconciling the components of the carrying amount of the Maisons used to conduct impairment tests with the consolidated financial statements;

• assessing the reasonableness of the future cash flows used: − by analyzing the relevance and consistency of the process used to produce these estimates by comparing results with previous forecasts; and − by comparing the Maisons' business plans on which these cash flows were based with the budgets and forecasts approved by management as well as the market outlook;

• assessing the reasonableness, with regard to market data, of the perpetual growth rates and discount rates used for each Maison;

• conducting our own sensitivity analyses on the growth rates, margins and discount rates used to calculate recoverable amounts;

• corroborating the recoverable amounts estimated by comparison with recent similar transactions with the analyses provided and available market data;

• assessing the appropriateness of the information disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Valua�on of inventories and work in progress

Risk identiﬁed

As of December 31, 2023, the gross value of inventories and work in progress and the total amount of impairment of inventories and work in progress came to 26,124 million euros and 3,172 million euros, respectively, as presented in Note 11 to the consolidated financial statements.

The success of the Group's products depends among other factors on its ability to identify new trends as well as changes in behaviors and tastes, enabling it to offer products that meet consumers' expectations. The Group determines the amount of impairment of inventories and work in progress on the basis of sales prospects in its various markets or due to product obsolescence, as specified in Note 1.18 to the consolidated financial statements.

We considered the valuation and impairment of inventories and work in progress to constitute a key audit matter since the aforementioned projections and any resulting impairment are intrinsically dependent on assumptions, estimates and other forms of judgment made by the Group, as indicated in Note 1.6 to the consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, inventories are present at a large number of subsidiaries, and determining their gross value and impairment depends in particular on estimated returns and on the monitoring of internal margins, which are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements unless and until inventories are sold to non-Group clients.

Our response

As part of our procedures, we analyzed sales prospects as estimated by the Group in light of past performance and the most recent budgets in order to assess the resulting impairment amounts. Where applicable, we assessed the assumptions made for the recognition of non-recurring impairment.

We also assessed the consistency of internal margins eliminated in the consolidated financial statements, by assessing in particular the margins generated with the various distribution subsidiaries and comparing them to the elimination percentage applied.

We assessed the appropriateness of the information disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Provisions for con�ngencies, losses and uncertain tax posi�ons

Risk identiﬁed

The Group's activities are carried out worldwide, within what is often an imprecise regulatory framework that is different for each country, changes over time and applies to areas ranging from product composition and packaging to the income tax computation and relations with the Group's partners (distributors, suppliers, shareholders in subsidiaries, etc.). Within this context, the Group's activities may give rise to risks, disputes or litigation, and the Group's entities in France and abroad may be subject to tax inspections and, in certain cases, to rectification claims from local administrations.

As indicated in Notes 1.21 and 20 to the consolidated financial statements:

• provisions for contingencies and losses correspond to the estimate of the impact on assets and liabilities of risks, disputes, or actual or probable litigation arising from the Group's activities;

• non-current liabilities related to uncertain tax positions include an estimate of the risks, disputes and actual or probable litigation related to the income tax computation, in accordance with IFRIC 23.

We considered provisions for contingencies, losses and uncertain tax positions to constitute a key audit matter due to the significance of the amounts concerned (1,498 million euros and 1,402 million euros, respectively, as of December 31, 2023), the importance of monitoring ongoing regulatory changes and the level of judgment involved in evaluating these provisions in the context of a constantly evolving international regulatory environment.

Our response

In the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our work consisted in particular in:

• assessing the procedures implemented by the Group to identify and catalogue all risks, disputes, litigation and uncertain tax positions;

• obtaining an understanding of the risk analysis performed by the Group and the corresponding documentation and, where applicable, reviewing written confirmations from external advisors;

• assessing - with our experts, tax specialists in particular - the main risks identified and assessing the assumptions made by Group management to estimate the amount of the provisions and of liabilities related to uncertain tax positions;

• carrying out a critical review of analyses relating to the use of provisions for contingencies and losses, and of liabilities related to uncertain tax positions, prepared by the Group;

• assessing - with our tax specialists - the evaluations drawn up by the Group's Tax Department relating to the consequences of changes in tax laws;

• assessing the appropriateness of information relating to these risks, disputes, litigation and uncertain tax positions disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.

IV. Speciﬁc veriﬁca�ons

In accordance with professional standards applicable in France, we also performed the specific verifications required by laws and regulations of the information concerning the Group provided in the Management Report of the Board of Directors.

We have no matters to report as to this information's fair presentation and its consistency with the consolidated financial statements.

We attest that the consolidated statement of non-financial performance provided for by Article L. 225-102-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) is included in the information concerning the Group provided in the Management Report, with the proviso that, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 823-10 of said code, we have verified neither the fair presentation nor the consistency with the consolidated financial statements of the information contained in this statement, which must be subject to a report by an independent third party.

V. Other veriﬁca�ons or informa�on required by laws and regula�ons

Presenta�on format for the consolidated ﬁnancial statements included in the Annual Financial Report

In accordance with the professional standards governing the procedures to be carried out by the Statutory Auditor on parent company and consolidated financial statements presented in the European Single Electronic Format, we also checked compliance with this format as defined by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of December 17, 2018 in the presentation of the consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Financial Report mentioned in Article L. 451-1-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), prepared under the responsibility of the Chief Financial Officer, under delegation from the Chief Executive Officer. As this concerned consolidated financial statements, our work included checking the compliance of the tags used for these accounts with the format defined by the aforementioned regulation.

On the basis of our work, we concluded that the presentation of the consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Financial Report complies, in all material respects, with the European Single Electronic Format.

Due to the technical limitations inherent in block tagging the consolidated financial statements according to the European Single Electronic Format, it is possible that the content of certain tags in the notes may not be displayed in exactly the same way as in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

In addition, it is not our responsibility to check that the consolidated financial statements actually included by your Company in the Annual Financial Report filed with the AMF correspond to those on which we performed our work.

Appointment of the Statutory Auditors

We were appointed as Statutory Auditors of Christian Dior SE by the shareholders at the Shareholders' Meetings held on May 15, 2003 (for Mazars) and April 21, 2022 (for Deloitte & Associés).

As of December 31, 2023, Mazars was in the 21st consecutive year of its engagement and Deloitte & Associés was in its second consecutive year.

VI. Responsibili�es of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing any matters related to going concern, and for using the going concern basis of accounting unless it is expected to liquidate the Company or to cease operations.

The Audit Committee is responsible for monitoring the financial reporting process and the effectiveness of internal control and risk management systems and where applicable, internal audit, regarding accounting and financial reporting procedures.

The consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.

VII. Statutory Auditors' responsibili�es for the audit of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

Objec�ves and audit approach

Our role is to issue a report on the consolidated financial statements. Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance as to whether the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole are free from material misstatement. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As specified in Article L. 821-55 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), our statutory audit does not include assurance on the viability or the quality of management of your Company.

As part of an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards applicable in France, the Statutory Auditor exercises professional judgment throughout the audit. The Statutory Auditor also:

• identifies and assesses the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error; designs and performs audit procedures responsive to those risks; and obtains audit evidence considered to be sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for its opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or overriding internal control;

• obtains an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of internal control;

• assesses the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management in the consolidated financial statements;

• assesses the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This assessment is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of its audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. If the Statutory Auditor concludes that a material uncertainty exists, there is a requirement to draw attention in the audit report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are not provided or inadequate, to issue a qualified or adverse audit opinion;

• assesses the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

• obtains sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the scope of consolidation to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. The Statutory Auditor is responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the consolidated financial statements and for the opinion expressed on these financial statements.

Report to the Performance Audit Commitee

We submit a report to the Performance Audit Committee which includes in particular a description of the scope of the audit and the audit program implemented, as well as the results of our audit. We also report any significant deficiencies in internal control regarding the accounting and financial reporting procedures that we have identified.

Our report to the Performance Audit Committee includes the risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year and which are therefore the key audit matters that we are required to describe in this report.

We also provide the Performance Audit Committee with the declaration provided for in Article 6 of Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, confirming our independence within the meaning of the rules applicable in France such as they are set out in particular by Articles L. 821-27 to L. 821-34 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and in the French Code of Ethics (Code de déontologie) for Statutory Auditors. We discuss any risks that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and the related safeguards, with the Performance Audit Committee.

Courbevoie and Paris-La Défense, February 9, 2024

The Statutory Auditors

French original signed by

Mazars

Deloitte & AssociésIsabelle Sapet

Guillaume Machin

Guillaume TroussicotThis is a free translation into English of the Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company issued in French. It is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This Statutory Auditors'

report includes information required under European regulations and French law, such as information about theappointment of the Statutory Auditors and the verification of information concerning the Group presented in the Management Report. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.