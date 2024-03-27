1.

Statutory Auditors' report on the parent company financial statements

To the Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior SE

I.

Opinion

In compliance with the engagement entrusted to us by the Shareholders' Meeting, we have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of Christian Dior SE for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

In our opinion, the parent company financial statements give a true and fair view of the Company's assets, liabilities and financial position as of December 31, 2023 and of the results of its operations for the fiscal year then ended in accordance with French accounting principles.

The audit opinion expressed above is consistent with our report to the Performance Audit Committee.

II.

Basis for our opinion

Audit framework

We conducted our audit in accordance with professional standards applicable in France. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the section of our report entitled "Statutory Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the parent company financial statements".

Independence

We conducted our audit engagement in compliance with the independence rules provided by the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and the French Code of Ethics (Code de déontologie) for Statutory Auditors, for the period from January 1, 2023 to the date of our report. We did not provide any prohibited non-audit services referred to in Article 5 (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014.

III.

Jus�ﬁca�on of assessments - Key audit maters

In accordance with the requirements of Articles L. 821-53 and R. 821-180 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) relating to the justification of our assessments, we are required to inform you of the key audit matters relating to risks of material misstatement which, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the parent company financial statements for the fiscal year, as well as how we addressed those risks.

We determined that there were no key audit matters to disclose in our report.

IV.

Speciﬁc veriﬁca�ons

We also performed, in accordance with professional standards applicable in France, the specific verifications required by laws and regulations.

Informa�on provided in the Management Report and in the other documents given to shareholders related to the ﬁnancial posi�on and the parent company ﬁnancial statements

We have no matters to report as to the fair presentation and the consistency with the parent company financial statements of the information provided in the Management Report of the Board of Directors and in the other documents given to shareholders related to the financial position and the parent company financial statements.

We attest to the fair presentation and the consistency with the parent company financial statements of the information on payment terms set out in Article D. 441-6 of the French Commercial Code.

Report on corporate governance

We attest that the corporate governance section of the Management Report of the Board of Directors sets out the information required by Articles L. 225-37-4, L. 22-10-10 and L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code.

Concerning the information provided in accordance with the requirements of Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code relating to compensation and benefits paid or awarded to company officers and any other commitments made in their favor, we have verified its consistency with the financial statements or the underlying information used to prepare these financial statements and, where applicable, with the information obtained by your Company from controlled companies included in the scope of consolidation. Based on this work, we attest to the accuracy and fair presentation of this information.

With respect to the information relating to items that your Company considered likely to have an impact in the event of a public purchase or exchange offer, provided pursuant to Article L. 22-10-11 of the French Commercial Code, we verified their compliance with the source documents communicated to us. Based on our work, we have no observations to make on this information.

Other informa�on

In accordance with French law, we have verified that the required information concerning the purchase of investments and controlling interests and the identity of the shareholders and holders of the voting rights has been properly disclosed in the Management Report.

V.

Other veriﬁca�ons or informa�on required by laws and regula�ons

Presenta�on format for the parent company ﬁnancial statements included in the Annual Financial Report

In accordance with the professional standards governing the procedures to be carried out by the Statutory Auditor on parent company and consolidated financial statements presented in the European Single Electronic Format, we also checked compliance with this format as defined by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of December 17, 2018 in the presentation of the parent company financial statements included in the Annual Financial Report mentioned in Article L. 451-1-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), prepared under the responsibility of the Chief Financial Officer, under delegation from the Chief Executive Officer.

On the basis of our work, we concluded that the presentation of the parent company financial statements included in the Annual Financial Report complies, in all material respects, with the European Single Electronic Format. It

is not our responsibility to check that the parent company financial statements actually included by your Company in the Annual Financial Report filed with the AMF correspond to those on which we performed our work.

Appointment of the Statutory Auditors

We were appointed as Statutory Auditors of Christian Dior SE by the shareholders at the Shareholders' Meetings held on May 15, 2003 (for Mazars) and April 21, 2022 (for Deloitte & Associés).

As of December 31, 2023, Mazars was in the 21st consecutive year of its engagement and Deloitte & Associés was in its second consecutive year.

VI.

Responsibili�es of management and those charged with governance for the parent company ﬁnancial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company financial statements in accordance with French accounting principles and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of parent company financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the parent company financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing any matters related to going concern, and for using the going concern basis of accounting unless it is expected to liquidate the Company or to cease operations.

The Performance Audit Committee is responsible for monitoring the financial reporting process and the effectiveness of internal control and risk management systems and where applicable, internal audit, regarding accounting and financial reporting procedures.

The parent company financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors.

VII.

Statutory Auditors' responsibili�es for the audit of the parent company ﬁnancial statements

Objec�ves and audit approach

Our role is to issue a report on the parent company financial statements. Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance as to whether the parent company financial statements taken as a whole are free from material misstatement. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As specified in Article L. 821-55 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), our statutory audit does not include assurance on the viability or the quality of management of your Company.

As part of an audit conducted in accordance with professional standards applicable in France, the Statutory Auditor exercises professional judgment throughout the audit. The Statutory Auditor also:

• identifies and assesses the risks of material misstatement of the parent company financial statements, whether due to fraud or error; designs and performs audit procedures responsive to those risks; and obtains audit evidence considered to be sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for its opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or overriding internal control;

• obtains an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of internal control;

• assesses the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management in the parent company financial statements;

• assesses the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This assessment is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of its audit report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. If the Statutory Auditor concludes that a material uncertainty exists, there is a requirement to draw attention in the audit report to the related disclosures in the parent company financial statements or, if such disclosures are not provided or inadequate, to issue a qualified or adverse audit opinion;

• assesses the overall presentation of the parent company financial statements and whether these statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Report to the Performance Audit Commitee

We submit a report to the Performance Audit Committee which includes in particular a description of the scope of the audit and the audit program implemented, as well as the results of our audit. We also report any significant deficiencies in internal control regarding the accounting and financial reporting procedures that we have identified.

Our report to the Performance Audit Committee includes the risks of material misstatement that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the parent company financial statements for the fiscal year and which are therefore the key audit matters that we are required to describe in this report.

We also provide the Performance Audit Committee with the declaration provided for in Article 6 of Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014, confirming our independence within the meaning of the rules applicable in France such as they are set out in particular by Articles L. 821-27 to L. 821-34 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and in the French Code of Ethics (Code de déontologie) for Statutory Auditors. We discuss any risks that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and the related safeguards, with the Performance Audit Committee.

Courbevoie and Paris-La Défense, February 9, 2024

The Statutory Auditors

French original signed by

Mazars

Deloitte & AssociésIsabelle Sapet

Guillaume Machin

