Statutory auditors' report on the reduction of share capital

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 218, 2024 - Resolution 16

To the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company Christian Dior,

In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of your Company, and pursuant to the engagement provided for in Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) in the event of a reduction of share capital by the cancellation of shares purchased, we hereby report to you on our assessment of the reasons for and the conditions of the proposed capital reduction.

Your Board of Directors recommends that you delegate to it, for a period of eighteen months as of the date of this Meeting, the authority to cancel, up to a maximum of 10% of its share capital per 24-month period, the shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the authorization to purchase its own shares under the provisions of the aforementioned article.

We performed those procedures which we deemed necessary in compliance with the professional guidance issued by the French National Institute of Statutory Auditors (Compagnie nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) relating to this engagement. These procedures consisted in verifying the fairness of the reasons for and the conditions of the proposed capital reduction, which does not interfere with the equal treatment of shareholders.

We have no matters to report regarding the reasons for or the conditions of the proposed capital reduction.

The Statutory Auditors,

Courbevoie and Paris-La Défense, February 29, 2024

French original signed by

MAZARS

ERNST & YOUNG et AutresIsabelle Sapet

Guillaume Machin

Guillaume Troussicot