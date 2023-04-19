Advanced search
    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
2023-04-19
845.50 EUR   -0.70%
Christian Dior : consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022

04/19/2023
Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022

Consolidated financial statements

1.

Consolidated income statement

2

2.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses

3

3.

Consolidated balance sheet

4

4.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

5.

Consolidated cash flow statement

6

6.

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

7

As table totals are based on unrounded figures, there may be discrepancies

between these totals and the sum of their rounded component figures.

This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Comptes consolidés - 31 décembre 2022", hereafter referred to as the "Consolidated financial statements". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 1

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated income statement

1. Consolidated income statement

(EUR millions, except for earnings per share)

Notes

2022

2021

2020

Revenue

24-25

79,184

64,215

44,651

Cost of sales

(24,988)

(20,355)

(15,871)

Gross margin

54,196

43,860

28,780

Marketing and selling expenses

(28,150)

(22,306)

(16,790)

General and administrative expenses

(5,033)

(4,427)

(3,648)

Income/(Loss) from joint ventures and associates

8

37

13

(42)

Profit from recurring operations

24-25

21,050

17,139

8,300

Other operating income and expenses

26

(54)

4

(333)

Operating profit

20,996

17,143

7,967

Cost of net financial debt

(15)

40

(38)

Interest on lease liabilities

(254)

(242)

(281)

Other financial income and expenses

(632)

254

(292)

Net financial income/(expense)

27

(901)

52

(611)

Income taxes

28

(5,393)

(4,531)

(2,385)

Net profit before minority interests

14,702

12,664

4,970

Minority interests

18

8,905

7,718

3,037

Net profit, Group share

5,797

4,946

1,933

Basic Group share of net earnings per share (EUR)

29

32.13

27.41

10.72

Number of shares on which the calculation is based

180,410,580

180,410,580

180,410,580

Diluted Group share of net earnings per share (EUR)

29

32.11

27.40

10.70

Number of shares on which the calculation is based

180,410,580

180,410,580

180,410,580

2 Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses

2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses

(EUR millions)

Notes

2022

2021

2020

Net profit before minority interests

14,702

12,664

4,970

Translation adjustments

1,311

2,178

(1,645)

Amounts transferred to income statement

(32)

(4)

(11)

Tax impact

(4)

17

(10)

16.5, 18

1,275

2,191

(1,666)

Change in value of hedges of future foreign currency cash flows (a)

28

281

73

Amounts transferred to income statement

290

(303)

(123)

Tax impact

(73)

127

(112)

245

105

(162)

Change in value of the ineffective portion of hedging instruments

(309)

(375)

(209)

Amounts transferred to income statement

340

237

232

Tax impact

(11)

33

(9)

21

(105)

14

Gains and losses recognized in equity, transferable to income statement

1,542

2,191

(1,814)

Change in value of vineyard land

6

(72)

52

(3)

Amounts transferred to consolidated reserves

-

-

-

Tax impact

18

(12)

3

(53)

40

-

Employee benefit obligations:

Change in value resulting from actuarial gains and losses

301

251

(20)

Tax impact

(77)

(58)

6

223

193

(14)

Gains and losses recognized in equity, not transferable to income statement

170

233

(14)

Total gains and losses recognized in equity

1,712

2,423

(1,829)

Comprehensive income

16,414

15,087

3,141

Minority interests

9,941

9,180

1,926

Comprehensive income, Group share

6,473

5,907

1,215

  1. In 2021, this amount included 477 million euros relating to foreign exchange hedges implemented in anticipation of the acquisition of Tiffany shares and included in the value of the investment; see Note 2.2.

Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 3

Disclaimer

Christian Dior SE published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
