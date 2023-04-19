Christian Dior : consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022
04/19/2023 | 04:50am EDT
Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022
Consolidated financial statements
1.
Consolidated income statement
2
2.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses
3
3.
Consolidated balance sheet
4
4.
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
5
5.
Consolidated cash flow statement
6
6.
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
7
As table totals are based on unrounded figures, there may be discrepancies
between these totals and the sum of their rounded component figures.
This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Comptes consolidés - 31 décembre 2022", hereafter referred to as the "Consolidated financial statements". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 1
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated income statement
1. Consolidated income statement
(EUR millions, except for earnings per share)
Notes
2022
2021
2020
Revenue
24-25
79,184
64,215
44,651
Cost of sales
(24,988)
(20,355)
(15,871)
Gross margin
54,196
43,860
28,780
Marketing and selling expenses
(28,150)
(22,306)
(16,790)
General and administrative expenses
(5,033)
(4,427)
(3,648)
Income/(Loss) from joint ventures and associates
8
37
13
(42)
Profit from recurring operations
24-25
21,050
17,139
8,300
Other operating income and expenses
26
(54)
4
(333)
Operating profit
20,996
17,143
7,967
Cost of net financial debt
(15)
40
(38)
Interest on lease liabilities
(254)
(242)
(281)
Other financial income and expenses
(632)
254
(292)
Net financial income/(expense)
27
(901)
52
(611)
Income taxes
28
(5,393)
(4,531)
(2,385)
Net profit before minority interests
14,702
12,664
4,970
Minority interests
18
8,905
7,718
3,037
Net profit, Group share
5,797
4,946
1,933
Basic Group share of net earnings per share (EUR)
29
32.13
27.41
10.72
Number of shares on which the calculation is based
180,410,580
180,410,580
180,410,580
Diluted Group share of net earnings per share (EUR)
29
32.11
27.40
10.70
Number of shares on which the calculation is based
180,410,580
180,410,580
180,410,580
2 Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses
2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses
(EUR millions)
Notes
2022
2021
2020
Net profit before minority interests
14,702
12,664
4,970
Translation adjustments
1,311
2,178
(1,645)
Amounts transferred to income statement
(32)
(4)
(11)
Tax impact
(4)
17
(10)
16.5, 18
1,275
2,191
(1,666)
Change in value of hedges of future foreign currency cash flows (a)
28
281
73
Amounts transferred to income statement
290
(303)
(123)
Tax impact
(73)
127
(112)
245
105
(162)
Change in value of the ineffective portion of hedging instruments
(309)
(375)
(209)
Amounts transferred to income statement
340
237
232
Tax impact
(11)
33
(9)
21
(105)
14
Gains and losses recognized in equity, transferable to income statement
1,542
2,191
(1,814)
Change in value of vineyard land
6
(72)
52
(3)
Amounts transferred to consolidated reserves
-
-
-
Tax impact
18
(12)
3
(53)
40
-
Employee benefit obligations:
Change in value resulting from actuarial gains and losses
301
251
(20)
Tax impact
(77)
(58)
6
223
193
(14)
Gains and losses recognized in equity, not transferable to income statement
170
233
(14)
Total gains and losses recognized in equity
1,712
2,423
(1,829)
Comprehensive income
16,414
15,087
3,141
Minority interests
9,941
9,180
1,926
Comprehensive income, Group share
6,473
5,907
1,215
In 2021, this amount included 477 million euros relating to foreign exchange hedges implemented in anticipation of the acquisition of Tiffany shares and included in the value of the investment; see Note 2.2.
Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 3