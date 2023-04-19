Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Christian Dior SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:03:20 2023-04-19 am EDT
845.50 EUR   -0.70%
Christian Dior : parent company financial statements as of December 31, 2022

04/19/2023 | 04:50am EDT
Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior

as of December 31, 2022

Parent company financial statements:

Christian Dior

1.

Income statement

2

2.

Balance sheet

3

3.

Cash flow statement

4

4.

Notes to the parent company financial statements

5

5.

Subsidiaries and equity investments

12

6.

Company results over the last five fiscal years

13

As table totals are based on unrounded figures, there may be discrepancies

between these totals and the sum of their rounded component figures.

This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Comptes annuels - 31 décembre 2022", hereafter referred to as the "Consolidated financial statements". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior as of December 31, 2022 1

Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior

Income statement

1.

Income statement

Income/(Expenses) (EUR millions)

Notes

2022

2021

Financial income from subsidiaries and investments

2,501.4

1,458.1

Investment portfolio: Impairment and provisions

(13.9)

0.2

Gains and losses on disposal

-

-

Other

(0.2)

(0.4)

Income from managing subsidiaries and investments

4.1

2,487.3

1,457.8

Proceeds/(cost) of net financial debt

4.2

1.1

(0.9)

Other financial income and expenses

-

-

NET FINANCIAL INCOME/(EXPENSE)

4

2,488.4

1,457.0

Personnel costs

5

(0.4)

(0.7)

Other net management charges

6

(6.0)

(5.4)

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

(6.4)

(6.1)

RECURRING PROFIT BEFORE TAX

2,482.0

1,450.8

NET EXCEPTIONAL INCOME/(EXPENSE)

-

-

Income tax income/(expense)

7

(30.9)

(18.0)

NET PROFIT

2,451.1

1,432.8

2 Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior as of December 31, 2022

Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior

Balance sheet

2.

Balance sheet

Assets

(EUR millions)

Notes

2022

2021

Gross

Depreciation,

Net

Net

amortization and

impairment

Intangible assets

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Property, plant and equipment

0.3

0.3

-

-

Intangible assets and property,

plant and equipment

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

Equity investments

8

3,783.7

61.4

3,722.3

3,663.6

Receivables from equity investments

9

45.9

-

45.9

-

Other non-current financial assets

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

Non-current financial assets

3,829.7

61.4

3,768.2

3,663.6

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,830.0

61.7

3,768.3

3,663.6

Receivables

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

Short-term investments

10

16.7

-

16.7

16.7

Cash and cash equivalents

287.3

-

287.3

100.9

CURRENT ASSETS

304.0

-

304.0

117.6

Prepayments and accrued income

0.1

-

0.1

0.0

TOTAL ASSETS

4,134.1

61.7

4,072.4

3,781.2

Liabilities and equity

(EUR millions)

Notes

2022

2021

Before

Before

appropriation

appropriation

Share capital (of which, fully paid up: 361.0)

11.1

361.0

361.0

Share premium account

194.2

194.2

Reserves and revaluation adjustments

36.4

36.4

Retained earnings (a)

1,916.9

2,288.2

Interim dividend

(902.5)

(541.5)

Net profit for the fiscal year

2,451.1

1,432.8

EQUITY

11

4,057.0

3,771.1

Other debt

13

15.3

10.1

OTHER LIABILITIES

15.3

10.1

Accruals and deferred income

0.0

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4,072.4

3,781.2

(a) Dividends attributable to treasury shares were reclassified under "Retained earnings" as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior as of December 31, 2022 3

