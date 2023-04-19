Christian Dior : parent company financial statements as of December 31, 2022
Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior

as of December 31, 2022
as of December 31, 2022
Parent company financial statements:
Christian Dior
1.
Income statement
2
2.
Balance sheet
3
3.
Cash flow statement
4
4.
Notes to the parent company financial statements
5
5.
Subsidiaries and equity investments
12
6.
Company results over the last five fiscal years
13
As table totals are based on unrounded figures, there may be discrepancies
between these totals and the sum of their rounded component figures.
This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Comptes annuels - 31 décembre 2022", hereafter referred to as the "Consolidated financial statements". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior
Income statement
1.
Income statement
Income/(Expenses) (EUR millions)
Notes
2022
2021
Financial income from subsidiaries and investments
2,501.4
1,458.1
Investment portfolio: Impairment and provisions
(13.9)
0.2
Gains and losses on disposal
-
-
Other
(0.2)
(0.4)
Income from managing subsidiaries and investments
4.1
2,487.3
1,457.8
Proceeds/(cost) of net financial debt
4.2
1.1
(0.9)
Other financial income and expenses
-
-
NET FINANCIAL INCOME/(EXPENSE)
4
2,488.4
1,457.0
Personnel costs
5
(0.4)
(0.7)
Other net management charges
6
(6.0)
(5.4)
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
(6.4)
(6.1)
RECURRING PROFIT BEFORE TAX
2,482.0
1,450.8
NET EXCEPTIONAL INCOME/(EXPENSE)
-
-
Income tax income/(expense)
7
(30.9)
(18.0)
NET PROFIT
2,451.1
1,432.8
Parent company financial statements: Christian Dior
Balance sheet
2.
Balance sheet
Assets
(EUR millions)
Notes
2022
2021
Gross
Depreciation,
Net
Net
amortization and
impairment
Intangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Property, plant and equipment
0.3
0.3
-
-
Intangible assets and property,
plant and equipment
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.0
Equity investments
8
3,783.7
61.4
3,722.3
3,663.6
Receivables from equity investments
9
45.9
-
45.9
-
Other non-current financial assets
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
Non-current financial assets
3,829.7
61.4
3,768.2
3,663.6
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,830.0
61.7
3,768.3
3,663.6
Receivables
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
Short-term investments
10
16.7
-
16.7
16.7
Cash and cash equivalents
287.3
-
287.3
100.9
CURRENT ASSETS
304.0
-
304.0
117.6
Prepayments and accrued income
0.1
-
0.1
0.0
TOTAL ASSETS
4,134.1
61.7
4,072.4
3,781.2
Liabilities and equity
(EUR millions)
Notes
2022
2021
Before
Before
appropriation
appropriation
Share capital (of which, fully paid up: 361.0)
11.1
361.0
361.0
Share premium account
194.2
194.2
Reserves and revaluation adjustments
36.4
36.4
Retained earnings (a)
1,916.9
2,288.2
Interim dividend
(902.5)
(541.5)
Net profit for the fiscal year
2,451.1
1,432.8
EQUITY
11
4,057.0
3,771.1
Other debt
13
15.3
10.1
OTHER LIABILITIES
15.3
10.1
Accruals and deferred income
0.0
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
4,072.4
3,781.2
(a) Dividends attributable to treasury shares were reclassified under "Retained earnings" as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022.
