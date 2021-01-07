Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Christian Dior SE    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LVMH shakes up Tiffany management after $15.8 billion acquisition

01/07/2021 | 09:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Tiffany & Co. jewelry is displayed in a store in Paris

PARIS/NEW YORK (Reuters) - French luxury goods group LVMH on Thursday named two top Louis Vuitton executives as new managers of Tiffany and overhauled the design team in its first shake-up of the U.S. jeweller following a $15.8 billion acquisition.

The official closing of the deal comes after a bitter legal dispute, with LVMH backing away in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which hammered luxury goods sales. LVMH and Tiffany ultimately renegotiated the deal price, lowering it by $425 million.

LVMH said Anthony Ledru, a senior executive at the group's Louis Vuitton brand, would be CEO at Tiffany, taking over from Alessandro Bogliolo, who is set to leave on Jan. 22.

Alexandre Arnault, one of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault's sons and who previously ran luggage label Rimowa, will be executive vice president and in charge of product and communication, while Vuitton's CEO and chairman Michel Burke will also become chairman of Tiffany.

Analysts anticipate that once Tiffany is integrated into LVMH, the conglomerate will be able to expand its product ranges to target younger clients, and focus on a push in Asia.

LVMH, home to brands including Fendi and Veuve Clicquot champagne, is also expected to review everything from Tiffany's network of stores to strategies in areas such as online sales as it repositions the brand and streamlines it.

The conglomerate already signalled changes on the design front, saying artistic director Reed Krakoff was set to leave the company along with Chief Brand Officer Daniella Vitale. It did not name replacements.

"We are optimistic about Tiffany's ability to accelerate its growth," LVMH's Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

LVMH, which also owns Bulgari but makes most of its money from fashion brands like Vuitton, is hoping to beef up its jewellery offering with its biggest ever acquisition, in one of the segments of the luxury world which had the best growth prospects pre-pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Jessica DiNapoli. Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.19% 457.8 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.91% 512.1 Real-time Quote.-1.68%
TIFFANY & CO. 0.02% 131.46 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 45 806 M 56 180 M 56 180 M
Net income 2020 1 638 M 2 009 M 2 009 M
Net Debt 2020 7 951 M 9 752 M 9 752 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,3x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 80 824 M 99 256 M 99 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 149 428
Free-Float 2,44%
Chart CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Duration : Period :
Christian Dior SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sidney Toledano Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Arnault Chairman
Florian Ollivier Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres Independent Director
Christian de Labriffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE-1.45%99 256
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.68%310 496
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.4.37%47 345
VF CORPORATION-0.09%34 118
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.35%17 400
MONCLER S.P.A.-2.99%15 098
