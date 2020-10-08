Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Christian Dior SE    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Louis Vuitton, Volvo tapping Thai social commerce via Line chat app

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of free messaging app Line is pictured on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Luxury fashion and auto brands in Thailand have turned to selling their products on Japanese chat app Line amid the coronavirus pandemic, tapping the country's growing appetite for social commerce, a top executive said on Thursday.

Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Volvo were among those that opened official accounts on the messaging app, which outranks Facebook's WhatsApp and Rakuten's Viber in Thailand, aiming to connect with users during a coronavirus lockdown.

"The luxury category was forced to adapt because their stores were closed," Line Thailand chief commercial officer, Norasit Sitivechvichit, told Reuters.

Thailand earlier this year imposed a nationwide curfew and closed malls for nearly two months to contain infections.

"During the pandemic, sellers became very active," Norasit said, adding that others sold cosmetics and fast-moving consumer goods.

Line, which charges sellers for sending messages and live streaming, said its monthly active users in Thailand grew from 44 million to 47 million this year, its second largest market after Japan.

Volvo successfully sold cars on the platform after launching in May and studying customer data, its Thailand head of marketing and digitalization, Jean-David Harel, said.

"We have an understanding of which models they own today, which interest they have and when they plan to change their existing car," he said.

Social commerce is widely popular in Thailand, where merchants sell directly to customers through social media like Line and Facebook's Instagram.

Line last year introduced a feature for merchants to organise inventory and online store fronts, which now has over 50,000 users.

Another tool to support sellers with customer relationship and data management is slated to launch next year.

E-commerce platform, JD Central would also launch services for sellers.

Line will soon introduce "MyRestaurant" with its food delivery app, Line Man Wongai, to support restaurants, Norasit said. The company also has video-on-demand products.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Chayut Setboonsarng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
10/01Vivendi raises stake in Lagardere, a week after Arnault's surprise move
RE
09/29Luxury brands bank on a raring China market as pandemic lays waste to global ..
RE
09/29Consumer Cos Down As Stimulus Fears Offset Strong Confidence Data -- Consumer..
DJ
09/29CHRISTIAN DIOR : Hybrid Paris Fashion Week, both physical and digital, begins
AQ
09/29CHRISTIAN DIOR : Hybrid Paris Fashion Week, both physical and digital, begins
AQ
09/29LVMH calls Tiffany's prospects 'dismal' as war of words escalates
RE
09/29LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an attempt to a..
RE
09/29LVMH's Determination to Fight Tiffany Raises Deal Stakes
DJ
09/29LVMH Countersues Tiffany Over Merger--Update
DJ
09/29LVMH countersues Tiffany in bid to drop deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 53 670 M 63 186 M 63 186 M
Net income 2019 2 938 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
Net Debt 2019 18 832 M 22 171 M 22 171 M
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
Yield 2019 1,05%
Capitalization 65 778 M 77 404 M 77 440 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 149 428
Free-Float 2,44%
Chart CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Duration : Period :
Christian Dior SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 364,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sidney Toledano Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Arnault Chairman
Florian Ollivier Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres Independent Director
Christian de Labriffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE-20.18%77 404
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-0.83%243 938
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.46.29%42 911
VF CORPORATION-22.78%29 091
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED61.46%12 087
MONCLER S.P.A.-9.08%10 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group