Chr. Hansen Holding A/S specializes in the development, production and marketing of biotechnological ingredients for the food processing, animal feed and health industries. Net sales (excluding activities being sold) break down by family of products as follows: - cultivations and enzymes (62.6%); - medical and nutritional ingredients (37.4%): used in the manufacturing of dietary supplements, OTC drugs, baby products and animal feed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (0.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.4%), the United States (30.3%), North America (2.4%), Asia/Pacific (18.7%) and Latin America (11.4%).

Sector Food Processing