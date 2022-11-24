Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Christian Hansen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHR   DK0060227585

CHRISTIAN HANSEN

(CHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:37 2022-11-24 am EST
444.50 DKK   +0.20%
04:24aChristian Hansen : AGM 2022 Resolutions passed
PU
11/24CHRISTIAN HANSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/23Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Christian Hansen : AGM 2022 Resolutions passed

11/24/2022 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

November 23, 2022 - announcement no. 11

At the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S held on Wednesday November 23, 2022, the following proposals set out in the agenda were adopted:

  • The Annual Report 2021/22.
  • To pay an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.04 per share of DKK 10.
  • The advisory vote on the 2021/22 Remuneration Report.
  • To maintain the same remuneration level in 2022/23 for the members of the Board of Directors and the Board committee members as in 2021/22. Likewise, the travel allowance for 2022/23 will be maintained at the same level as in 2021/22.
  • The Board of Directors was authorized until and including November 23, 2027, to:
  1. Increase the share capital in one or more stages, with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders, by up to a total nominal value of DKK 131,852,496. The capital increase shall be effected by payment in

cash.

    1. Increase the share capital in one or more stages, without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders, by up to a total nominal value of DKK 131,852,496, provided that the increase takes place at market price. The capital increase may be effected by payment in cash or by contribution of assets other than cash.
      The authorizations to increase the share capital are subject to a joint cap of nominally DKK 131,852,496.
  • The Board of Directors was authorized in the period until November 23, 2027, to let the Company acquire up to 13,185,249 own shares (corresponding to approximately 10% of the Company's share capital), provided that the Company's holding of own shares shall at no time exceed 10% of the Company's share capital. The consideration payable for the shares may not deviate by more than 10% from the share price listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.
  • Amendments to the Company's Articles of Association using both male and female pronouns.
  • Re-electionof Dominique Reiniche as Chair of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-electionof Jesper Brandgaard, Luis Cantarell, Lise Kaae, Heidi Kleinbach-Sauter and Kevin Lane as members of the Board of Directors.
  • Re-electionof PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the Company.
  • Authorization of the Chair of the Annual General Meeting to file the resolutions passed with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such changes as the Danish Business Authority may require as a condition for registering or approving the resolutions passed.

For further information please contact:

Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364

Cristina Rønde Hefting, Senior Investor Relations Manager, Tel: +45 4072 1224

Kathrine Westermann, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 2381 5595

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen, we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends, we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose - To grow a better world. Naturally. - is at the heart of everything we do.

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHRISTIAN HANSEN
04:24aChristian Hansen : AGM 2022 Resolutions passed
PU
11/24CHRISTIAN HANSEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/23Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
GL
11/23Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
GL
11/10Christian Hansen : Q1 Aide memoire 2022/23
PU
11/03Vesting of restricted share units
GL
11/03Vesting of restricted share units
GL
10/27Christian Hansen : AGM 2022 Notice to convene
PU
10/27Christian Hansen : AGM 2022 Registration form
PU
10/27Christian Hansen : AGM 2022 Processing of personal data
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 366 M 1 416 M 1 416 M
Net income 2023 265 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2023 851 M 882 M 882 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 2,21%
Capitalization 7 847 M 8 135 M 8 135 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
EV / Sales 2024 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 834
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart CHRISTIAN HANSEN
Duration : Period :
Christian Hansen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHRISTIAN HANSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 59,63 €
Average target price 61,08 €
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Graber President & Chief Executive Officer
Lise Skaarup Mortensen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominique Reiniche Chairman
Henrik Joerck Nielsen Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Torsten Steenholt Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHRISTIAN HANSEN-13.93%8 135
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.22%46 129
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-33.02%25 450
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-19.75%10 511
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION22.93%5 653
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-33.07%5 009