Christian Hansen : AGM 2022 Resolutions passed

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
November 23, 2022 - announcement no. 11
At the Annual General Meeting of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S held on Wednesday November 23, 2022, the following proposals set out in the agenda were adopted:
The Annual Report 2021/22.
To pay an ordinary dividend of DKK 7.04 per share of DKK 10.
The advisory vote on the 2021/22 Remuneration Report.
To maintain the same remuneration level in 2022/23 for the members of the Board of Directors and the Board committee members as in 2021/22. Likewise, the travel allowance for 2022/23 will be maintained at the same level as in 2021/22.
The Board of Directors was authorized until and including November 23, 2027, to:
Increase the share capital in one or more stages, with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders, by up to a total nominal value of DKK 131,852,496. The capital increase shall be effected by payment in
cash.
Increase the share capital in one or more stages, without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders, by up to a total nominal value of DKK 131,852,496, provided that the increase takes place at market price. The capital increase may be effected by payment in cash or by contribution of assets other than cash.
The authorizations to increase the share capital are subject to a joint cap of nominally DKK 131,852,496.
The Board of Directors was authorized in the period until November 23, 2027, to let the Company acquire up to 13,185,249 own shares (corresponding to approximately 10% of the Company's share capital), provided that the Company's holding of own shares shall at no time exceed 10% of the Company's share capital. The consideration payable for the shares may not deviate by more than 10% from the share price listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.
Amendments to the Company's Articles of Association using both male and female pronouns.
Re-electionof Dominique Reiniche as Chair of the Board of Directors.
Re-electionof Jesper Brandgaard, Luis Cantarell, Lise Kaae, Heidi Kleinbach-Sauter and Kevin Lane as members of the Board of Directors.
Re-electionof PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the Company.
Authorization of the Chair of the Annual General Meeting to file the resolutions passed with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such changes as the Danish Business Authority may require as a condition for registering or approving the resolutions passed.
For further information please contact:
Anders Mohr Christensen, Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2515 2364
Kathrine Westermann, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 2381 5595
About Chr. Hansen
Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen, we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends, we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose - To grow a better world. Naturally. - is at the heart of everything we do.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:23:09 UTC.