Christian Hansen : AGM 2022 Resolutions passed

Authorization of the Chair of the Annual General Meeting to file the resolutions passed with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such changes as the Danish Business Authority may require as a condition for registering or approving the resolutions passed.

The Board of Directors was authorized in the period until November 23, 2027, to let the Company acquire up to 13,185,249 own shares (corresponding to approximately 10% of the Company's share capital), provided that the Company's holding of own shares shall at no time exceed 10% of the Company's share capital. The consideration payable for the shares may not deviate by more than 10% from the share price listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.

To maintain the same remuneration level in 2022/23 for the members of the Board of Directors and the Board committee members as in 2021/22. Likewise, the travel allowance for 2022/23 will be maintained at the same level as in 2021/22.

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen, we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends, we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world's most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose - To grow a better world. Naturally. - is at the heart of everything we do.