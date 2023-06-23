Press Release | Jun 23. 2023 14:13 GMT

CEO Lukas Schüpbach has decided to step down from his role at Bacthera, effective August 31st, 2023

Lukas Schüpbach has been with the company since 2020. Lukas has played a critical role in the establishment of Bacthera as a leading global end-to-end contract development and manufacturing service provider in the Live Biotherapeutics industry with clinical and commercial manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Denmark, and Spain



As of September 1st, 2023, Christian Eberle has been appointed as CEO. Christian brings significant experience to the Bacthera team, having previously served as the CEO of Evitria AG, a Swiss-based CRO. Christian began his career at Bain Consulting and has held various leadership positions at Roche and Lonza. Christian holds a PhD and a Master of Sciences in Chemistry from ETH Zurich.

Lukas Schüpbach commented: "I am very proud of what we have jointly achieved since the inception of the company, setting up a global end-to-end CDMO, in the new industry for Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBP). I'm looking forward to seeing from the outside how Bacthera is growing in the LBP space and wish the company great success".

Mauricio Graber, Chairman of Bacthera AG commented: "I would like to thank Lukas for his strong contribution to establishing Bacthera as a leading player in the LBP space and not least his instrumental role in the collaboration with Seres Therapeutics to set up a commercial manufacturing facility in Visp, Switzerland for the production of the first-ever FDA-approved oral LBP. At the same time, I would like to welcome Christian to Bacthera and on behalf of the Board of Directors we look forward to working with Christian in securing the future profitable growth of Bacthera".

Christian Eberle, incoming CEO of Bacthera commented: "I am honored and privileged to lead Bacthera during this exciting chapter. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to embark on this journey with the exceptional team at Bacthera."

Bacthera is a joint venture between Chr. Hansen and Lonza that was founded end of 2019.

