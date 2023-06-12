Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Christian Hansen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHR   DK0060227585

CHRISTIAN HANSEN

(CHR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:37 2023-06-09 am EDT
502.20 DKK   -2.60%
02:27aChristian Hansen : Chr. Hansen secures EU approval for the final HMO in its 5 HMO Mix
PU
04/28Christian Hansen : Chr. Hansen inaugurates new Customer & Application Center for Meat & Prepared Foods
PU
04/14Christian Hansen : Q2 Conference call transcript 2022/23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Christian Hansen : Chr. Hansen secures EU approval for the final HMO in its 5 HMO Mix

06/12/2023 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Release | Jun 12. 2023 06:14 GMT

The 6'-SL HMO from Chr. Hansen is approved for highest use levels in infant formula and follow-on formula in EU

As of June 4, 2023, Chr. Hansen's HMO 6'-Sialyllactose sodium salt (6'-SL), marketed under the new trademark MyOli™ 6'-SL HMO, is authorized for the EU market and under proprietary protection for five years. This EU authorization includes the highest use level for 6'-SL in infant formula and follow-on-formula (0.70 g/L) in the EU.

Benefits attributed to 6′-SL HMO are, among others, reducing the risk of adhesion of harmful bacteria and their proteins and support to the brain development in infants, by supplying sialic acid, an essential building block for neurons.

Chr. Hansen now has EU authorization for all five HMOs in its MyOli™ 5 HMO Mix
The Chr. Hansen 5 HMO mix contains 2'-FL, 3-FL, LNT, 3'-SL and 6'-SL and is approved for infant formula and follow-on- formula. All these five HMOs are approved at the highest use levels in the industry.

"The fact that Chr. Hansen MyOli™ 5 HMO Mix is now approved for use in the EU at the highest use levels is an important milestone. It means that Chr. Hansen can now supply a blend of five HMOs bringing infant nutrition solutions closer to breast milk, to the benefit of infants who cannot be breastfed for various reasons. The European approval is also an important step towards using HMOs at natural concentration levels in infant formula and follow-on formula," says Jesper Sig Mathiasen, senior vice president, Chr. Hansen HMO.

HMOs are the third most abundant solid component of breast milk and are known in many different variations. The benefits stem from the structural diversity of HMOs.

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for almost 150 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 50,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As one of the world's most sustainable companies, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose - To grow a better world. Naturally. - is at the heart of everything we do.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHRISTIAN HANSEN
02:27aChristian Hansen : Chr. Hansen secures EU approval for the final HMO in its 5 HMO Mix
PU
04/28Christian Hansen : Chr. Hansen inaugurates new Customer & Application Center for Meat & Pr..
PU
04/14Christian Hansen : Q2 Conference call transcript 2022/23
PU
04/13Transcript : Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2023
CI
04/13Christian Hansen : Q2 Investor presentation 2022/23
PU
04/13Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Interim Report Q2 2022/23
GL
04/13Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Interim Report Q2 2022/23
GL
04/13Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
04/13CHRISTIAN HANSEN : Half-year report
CO
03/30Novozymes' and Chr. Hansen's shareholders approve combination to create a leading globa..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHRISTIAN HANSEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 336 M 1 436 M 1 436 M
Net income 2023 247 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2023 861 M 926 M 926 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 1,51%
Capitalization 8 868 M 9 537 M 9 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,28x
EV / Sales 2024 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 834
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart CHRISTIAN HANSEN
Duration : Period :
Christian Hansen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHRISTIAN HANSEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 67,38 €
Average target price 72,05 €
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mauricio Graber President & Chief Executive Officer
Lise Skaarup Mortensen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominique Reiniche Chairman
Henrik Joerck Nielsen Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Winnie Hojvang Bügel Vice President-Compliance & Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHRISTIAN HANSEN0.50%9 537
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-26.51%38 026
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-25.37%19 958
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION20.49%11 493
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION0.52%5 458
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-19.00%4 464
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer