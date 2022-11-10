Christian Hansen : Q1 Aide memoire 2022/23

"Organic revenue growth is sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations in currencies for which Chr. Hansen applies an

"Continued changes in the geopolitical and macroeconomic climate including additional sanctions towards Russia or other countries where Chr. Hansen operate, supply disruptions and developments in raw material and other input costs, such as energy, may impact the outlook for 2022/23."

the EBIT margin b.s.i. is expected to be in the range of

"Based on the outlook for revenue and organic growth, absolute EBIT b.s.i. is expected to grow faster than revenue, and

"Following the portfolio changes announced in 2020, Chr. Hansen has in 2020/21 and 2021/22 delivered organic growth in the range of

This memoire sets forth public information previously provided by Chr. Hansen. The information provided below may prove helpful in estimating the financial performance for Q1 2022/23. Please note that the items listed below are not exhaustive and that other factors may affect the comparisons versus last year.

innovation with our 5 HMO mix that is now being commercialized. […] The business received […] new regulatory approvals […] across different geographies in Europe, North America and Israel. […]."

inflationary environment, but through a balanced approach to secure long-term value creation for both Chr. Hansen and our customers."

FY25 comments (Conference Call Transcript Q4 FY22):

Long-term financial ambitions: "On EBIT margin before special items, we want to reach 30% by 2025. […] Reaching the EBIT margin target will be challenging and more back-end loaded, due to significant impact from changes in the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. Particularly, by the inflationary cost pressure and disruptions in the global supply chains. To meet the long-term financial ambitions towards 2025, we are adjusting selling prices to offset this inflationary pressure over the period. And we need to see normalization of global supply chains and a stabilization of the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment."

Q1 FY22 comments (Investor Presentation Q1 FY22, p. 7):

Regions:

EMEA (10% org growth): Solid growth in FC&E driven by good progress of sales project pipeline; strong growth in H&N supported by increased activity in traditional channels

NA (12% org growth): Solid growth in FC&E driven by good momentum in cheese; strong growth in H&N supported by HMO launches and order timing

LATAM (8% org growth): Solid growth in FC&E with small contribution from EUR pricing; H&N with solid growth supported by Plant Health

APAC (4% org growth): Solid growth in FC&E supported by China; H&N on par with last year due to high comparable

Sources

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and expectations with respect to Chr. Hansen's future and potential financial performance. Those forward- looking statements are based upon data and information currently available to the Company, and on a variety of assumptions, many of which may be beyond our control and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company or the industry to differ materially from such forward- looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements are provided as of the date stated in this document and the Company is under no obligation to publish any updates thereof except for what is required by applicable law or stock exchange rules and regulations.

3