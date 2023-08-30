"Organic revenue growth is sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations in currencies for which Chr. Hansen applies an

"The most significant currency exposure relates to USD, while exposure to other currencies is relatively modest. A 5% increase/decrease in the EUR/USD exchange rate would have a positive/negative annualized (12 months) impact on revenue measured in EUR of around EUR 25 million, while the impact on EBIT and cash flow is approximately two thirds of the impact on revenue. The outlook is based on actual rates until July 5, 2023, and for the remainder of the year assuming constant exchange rates at the current level of EUR/USD rate of 1.09 (previously EUR/USD rate of 1.10)."

"Continued changes in the geopolitical and macroeconomic climate including additional sanctions against Russia or other countries where Chr. Hansen operates, supply disruptions and developments in raw material and other input costs, such as energy, may impact the outlook for the remainder of 2023."

The EBIT margin b.s.i. covering September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023 is still expected to be in the range of

"While expectations to underlying market growth for the remainder of 2023 remain modest given the current uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment,

This memoire sets forth public information previously provided by Chr. Hansen. The information provided below may prove helpful in estimating the financial performance for Q4 2022/23. Please note that the items listed below are not exhaustive and that other factors may affect the comparisons versus last year.

: "In connection with the merger agreement, Novozymes and Chr. Hansen have agreed on certain specific restrictions in respect of distributions to their shareholders until completion of the proposed merger. As part of this, it has been agreed that Chr. Hansen can make a dividend payout in respect of its earnings for the period September 1st 2022 to August 31st 2023 up to an amount corresponding to a dividend payout ratio of 55%. The board of directors intends to announce such a dividend in connection with the

October 12th 2023, which is subject to closing of the proposed merger not taking place prior to the payout date."

Q4 FY22 comments(Investor Presentation Q4 FY22, p. 8):

Regions:

EMEA: Solid growth supported by all product areas (except Human Health) and pricing initiatives, including a positive impact from EUR-based pricing; growth negatively impacted by Russia; Human Health negatively impacted by customer order patterns.

EUR-based pricing; growth negatively impacted by Russia; Human Health negatively impacted by customer order patterns. NA: FC&E supported by solid momentum in cheese and fermented beverages as well as pricing initiatives; fresh dairy below last year; H&N declined compared to last year due to customer order patterns in HMO and Human Health.

LATAM: Pricing initiatives in FC&E partly offset by a negative impact from EUR-based pricing and lower volumes; H&N adversely impacted by the timing of orders in Plant Health.

EUR-based pricing and lower volumes; H&N adversely impacted by the timing of orders in Plant Health. APAC: Growth driven by volume growth and supported by all product areas, except for dairy which was negatively impacted by declining volumes in China; positive impact from pricing initiatives was more than offset by a negative impact from EUR-based pricing.

Timing of the merger

The completion of the combination remains subject to the satisfaction of an additional number of conditions set out in the merger plan, including certain regulatory approvals. The completion of the combination is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023 or the first quarter of the calendar year 2024.

Restated quarterly financial highlights and key figures based on calendar year

Provided in the company announcement Q3 FY23, Note 6.

