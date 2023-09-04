NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

SEPTEMBER 4, 2023

On December 12, 2022, Novozymes A/S ("Novozymes") and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ("Chr. Hansen") announced that Novozymes and Chr. Hansen propose to combine and create a leading global biosolutions partner by way of a statutory merger of the two companies. Reference is made to Chr. Hansen's company announcement no. 13 of December 12, 2022.

The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has now unconditionally approved the statutory merger of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen. The approval by SAMR was a condition to completion of the combination. The completion of the combination remains subject to the satisfaction of an additional number of conditions set out in the merger plan, including certain additional regulatory approvals. Completion of the combination is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

Further details on the expected timing for the completion of the combination will be published as relevant.

Transaction website

For additional information, visit www.power-with-biology.com or https://www.chr-hansen.com/en/investors/proposed-merger/

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen, we are strongly positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 50,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends, we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow.

Please see attachment.

Attachment