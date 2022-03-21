Log in
    CNT   TH0216010Z02

CHRISTIANI & NIELSEN (THAI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CNT)
Publication of the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 89 (E-AGM) on the Company Website and the Guidelines for attending the E-AGM on 21st April 2022 at 10:30 hrs.

03/21/2022 | 10:59am EDT
Date/Time
21 Mar 2022 21:42:43
Headline
Publication of the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 89 (E-AGM) on the Company Website and the Guidelines for attending the E-AGM on 21st April 2022 at 10:30 hrs.
Symbol
CNT
Source
CNT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Christiani & Nielsen Thai pcl published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 14:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 199 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 -129 M -3,87 M -3,87 M
Net cash 2021 96,4 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 881 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khushroo Kali Wadia Managing Director & Executive Director
Santi Grachangnetara Executive Chairman
Vites Ratanakorn Executive Director & Operations Director
Surasak Osathanugraha Secretary & Executive Director
Kasemsit Pathomsak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHRISTIANI & NIELSEN (THAI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.16%56
VINCI-0.34%57 912
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.67%33 029
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 840
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.86%21 304
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.97%20 663