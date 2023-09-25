(Alliance News) - Christie Group PLC on Monday said its agency and advisory business, Christie & Co, has brokered a landmark partnership between North East-based dental business Queensway Group, and Dentex.

Queensway engaged Christie, the London-based financial, inventory and systems services provider, to find a strategic investment partner to accelerate the growth of the business. It said a partnership with dental corporate, Dentex, supported this objective.

Paul Graham, head of dental at Christie & Co, commented: "This landmark transaction contradicts some of the negative rhetoric around M&A activity in the sector and underpins the strength and resilience of the UK dental market, with demand still strong for quality dental businesses which are accurately priced."

Queensway has grown since being founded in 1994 and now has 40 surgeries across eight locations in the North East of England.

Shares in Christie rose 8.3% to 113.75 pence in London on Monday.

