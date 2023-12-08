Christie Group PLC - London-based financial, inventory and systems services provider - Says invoicing levels have "markedly" improved since that end of summer, and expects to report a better performance for the second half of 2023 than that for the first half. Adds that transaction pipelines and activity are "much improved" heading into early 2024.

Christie says however that "a number of transactions" expected to exchange in the last few weeks of this year have been delayed until at least 2024, as buyers and vendors work to avoid pre-Christmas operational disruption. Consequently, its full-year result before exceptional costs is likely to be below current market expectations. In mid-October Christie predicted an 82% fall in full-year operating profit to between zero and GBP1.0 million from GBP5.5 million the previous year.

Current stock price: 83.00 pence, down 13% in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 27%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

