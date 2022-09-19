Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLC   CA17104U1021

CHRISTINA LAKE CANNABIS CORP.

(CLC)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:05 2022-09-19 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD   -10.34%
09/19Christina Lake Affirms Mark Aiken's Appointment as CEO
GL
09/08Christina Lake Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures
GL
09/08Christina Lake Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Christina Lake Affirms Mark Aiken's Appointment as CEO

09/19/2022 | 10:47pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated August 4, 2022, Health Canada has cleared Mark Aiken’s mandatory Security Clearance and he has been officially been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, effective September 16, 2022.

Following Mr. Aiken’s appointment as CEO of Christina Lake Cannabis, current interim-CEO Joel Dumaresq has stepped down from this position. Mr. Dumaresq will remain a member of CLC’s Board of Directors. CLC would like to thank Mr. Dumaresq for his dedication, commitment, and leadership in helping to build the foundation for the Company.

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

On behalf of Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.:

“Mark Aiken”

Mark Aiken, CEO

For more information about CLC, please visit: www.christinalakecannabis.com

Jamie Frawley
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
jamie@clcannabis.com
416-268-9432

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.


