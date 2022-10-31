Advanced search
    2360   TW0002360005

CHROMA ATE INC.

(2360)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
173.00 TWD   +0.87%
Chroma ATE : 2022.10.31 Quarterly Results Presentation

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
CHROMA ATE INC.

2022.3Q Earnings Conference Call

Paul Ying, CFO

31st October, 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains some forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Typically, these statements contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "predict", "potential", "continue", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should consider these forward-looking statements carefully because such statements are only our expectations or projections about future events, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, growth rates for various markets estimated by third party sources, future products and technology development, widespread market acceptance of the hosted delivery model, future revenue growth and profitability. You should be cautioned that the forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

This presentation and the information contained herein are the property of Chroma Ate Inc.

2

Agenda

  • Financial Review
  • Operation Highlights
  • Q&A

3

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Year 2022.1~3Q Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Condensed Consolidated P&L

2022.1~3Q

%

2021.1~3Q

%

YoY %

(In Million NTD, except for EPS in NTD)

Net Sales

15,994

100%

12,994

100%

23%

Consolidated Sales of Testing Equipment Business

14,459

90%

10,020

77%

44%

Consolidated Sales of MAS

642

4%

509

4%

26%

Consolidated Sales of New Material

635

4%

2,139

16%

(70%)

Others

258

2%

326

3%

(21%)

Cost of Goods Sold

(7,410)

(46%)

(6,678)

(51%)

11%

Gross Profit

8,584

54%

6,316

49%

36%

Operating Expenses:

General & Administration

(3,231)

(20%)

(2,869)

(22%)

13%

Research & Development

(1,368)

(9%)

(1,103)

(9%)

24%

Operating Income

3,985

25%

2,344

18%

70%

Non-Operating Income (Expenses), net

1,337

8%

2,046

16%

(35%)

Income (Loss) Before Tax

5,322

33%

4,390

34%

21%

Income Tax

(1,014)

(6%)

(800)

(6%)

27%

Net Income

4,308

27%

3,590

28%

20%

Other Comprehensive Income (Losses)

679

4%

38

-

n/a

Comprehensive Income

$

4,987

31%

$

3,628

28%

37%

Net Income (Losses) Attributable To:

Shareholders of the Parent

4,243

27%

3,521

27%

21%

Noncontrolling Interests

65

-

69

1%

(6%)

$

4,308

27%

$

3,590

28%

20%

EPS (Basic)

$

10.09

$

8.39

20%

EPS (Diluted)

$

10.01

$

8.34

20%

2022/2Q included the gain from disposal of investment (ADLINK) of NTD 414 million plus revert the gain from disposal of property to ADLINK of NTD 90m.

2021/1Q included the gain from disposal of property and plant (Hua-ya HQ) of NTD 1,730 million with Capital gain tax of NTD 200 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chroma Ate Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 785 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2022 4 842 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2022 1 489 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 73 316 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 639
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends CHROMA ATE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 173,00 TWD
Average target price 230,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Ming Huang Chairman & CEO
Yi Shih Tseng President & Director
Cheng Ying IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tsung Ming Chung Independent Director
Kun Hsi Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMA ATE INC.-13.50%2 282
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.98%31 763
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-16.61%2 912
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-42.04%1 994
LEM HOLDING SA-33.70%1 926
ANRITSU CORPORATION-8.89%1 445