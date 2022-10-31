Chroma ATE : 2022.10.31 Quarterly Results Presentation
10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
CHROMA ATE INC.
2022.3Q Earnings Conference Call
Paul Ying, CFO
31st October, 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation contains some forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Typically, these statements contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "predict", "potential", "continue", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should consider these forward-looking statements carefully because such statements are only our expectations or projections about future events, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, growth rates for various markets estimated by third party sources, future products and technology development, widespread market acceptance of the hosted delivery model, future revenue growth and profitability. You should be cautioned that the forward-looking statements are no guarantee of our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
This presentation and the information contained herein are the property of Chroma Ate Inc.
2
Agenda
Financial Review
Operation Highlights
Q&A
3
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Year 2022.1~3Q Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Condensed Consolidated P&L
2022.1~3Q
%
2021.1~3Q
%
YoY %
(In Million NTD, except for EPS in NTD)
Net Sales
15,994
100%
12,994
100%
23%
Consolidated Sales of Testing Equipment Business
14,459
90%
10,020
77%
44%
Consolidated Sales of MAS
642
4%
509
4%
26%
Consolidated Sales of New Material
635
4%
2,139
16%
(70%)
Others
258
2%
326
3%
(21%)
Cost of Goods Sold
(7,410)
(46%)
(6,678)
(51%)
11%
Gross Profit
8,584
54%
6,316
49%
36%
Operating Expenses:
General & Administration
(3,231)
(20%)
(2,869)
(22%)
13%
Research & Development
(1,368)
(9%)
(1,103)
(9%)
24%
Operating Income
3,985
25%
2,344
18%
70%
Non-Operating Income (Expenses), net
1,337
8%
2,046
16%
(35%)
Income (Loss) Before Tax
5,322
33%
4,390
34%
21%
Income Tax
(1,014)
(6%)
(800)
(6%)
27%
Net Income
4,308
27%
3,590
28%
20%
Other Comprehensive Income (Losses)
679
4%
38
-
n/a
Comprehensive Income
$
4,987
31%
$
3,628
28%
37%
Net Income (Losses) Attributable To:
Shareholders of the Parent
4,243
27%
3,521
27%
21%
Noncontrolling Interests
65
-
69
1%
(6%)
$
4,308
27%
$
3,590
28%
20%
EPS (Basic)
$
10.09
$
8.39
20%
EPS (Diluted)
$
10.01
$
8.34
20%
2022/2Q included the gain from disposal of investment (ADLINK) of NTD 414 million plus revert the gain from disposal of property to ADLINK of NTD 90m.
2021/1Q included the gain from disposal of property and plant (Hua-ya HQ) of NTD 1,730 million with Capital gain tax of NTD 200 million.
5
