Video games are no longer a fringe form of entertainment. In this day and age, gaming is a multi-billion dollar industry, with a market value higher than the music and movie industries combined. Besides entertainment, gaming also has a booming professional scene, referred to as 'esports'. As countries nurture professional gamers and host international esports tournaments, the technological demands on gaming equipment are also steadily increasing. This includes higher resolutions, higher refresh rates, multiple display connections, extensive image processing, and professional video editing. The DisplayPort (DP) interface currently offers the highest specifications, which is why Chroma is introducing the A223813 DisplayPort and USB-C dual-output display test module. Capable of delivering resolutions up to 16K, it comes equipped with DP 2.1 for a total transmission speed of up to 80Gbps. The module includes various test modes such as Adaptive-Sync, MST, HBR3, UHBR20, Panel Replay, LTTPR, and more, along with built-in HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG test patterns, providing a multi-functional and highly versatile video test solution.

Defined in the VESA DP 2.1 specification, Adaptive-Sync's main function is to alleviate issues such as screen latency and tearing, one of its main applications being to accommodate rapidly changing images during gaming. Gaming frame rates often fluctuate, and Adaptive-Sync adjusts the screen's refresh rate automatically based on changes in the frames per second (FPS) of the transmitted content. This helps to drastically reduce issues such as lag, jitter, stuttering, and screen tearing. A223813 comes with four Adaptive-Sync testing modes: Saw, Ramp, Square, and Arbitrary. Users can freely adjust the refresh rate between 20Hz and 560Hz to simulate different refresh rates that the display may experience during gaming. In Arbitrary mode, users can customize the frame rate and duration parameters as required by their specific test application.

▲Saw ▲Ramp ▲Square ▲Arbitrary

A223813 is equipped with high-speed graphics processing units (GPUs) and is fully compliant with the DP 2.1 UHBR (Ultra High Bit Rate) audio/video standard. Compared to the previous DP 1.4 HBR3 (High Bit Rate 3) version, it supports higher lane rates, achieving a total bandwidth of up to 80 Gbps. The maximum supported resolution is 16K, with adjustable lane rates of 1.62 / 2.7 / 5.4 / 8.1 / 10 / 13.5 / 20 Gbps.

To enhance testing efficiency and comparison, Chroma A223813 features innovative design that incorporates two DisplayPort and two USB-C output connectors, each equipped with its own independent GPU in a 2x2 configuration. The module can simultaneously and intermittently achieve its full lane rates, enabling one unit to test two devices or device groups with different timings and pattern content, bringing improvements in testing efficiency by as much as 200%. This functionality enables the user to, for example, compare the image quality, pixels, and timing of two devices simultaneously, or verify port switching functions, performance, and compatibility on the same device. For extra convenience when using the comparison function, an on-screen display (OSD) can be enabled to easily differentiate between each window's test status, allowing users to clearly understand the on-screen changes happening during the test.



▲DisplayPort 2.1 Dual Output Testing

Chroma A223813 also features technologies such as Forward Error Correction (FEC) to control transmission errors, Display Stream Compression (DSC) for image stream compression, various wide color gamut options (RGB / ITU-601 / ITU-709 / xvYCC-601 / BT.2020-YC / BT.2020-RGB / DCI-P3 RGB), and multiple 3D format options (Frame Sequential / Dual Pipe 3D / Stacked Frame / Pixel Interleaved / Side-by-side). To learn more about this product, please visit the Chroma website and leave your requirements and contact information. We will be happy to be of service!