We are excited to announce significant enhancements to several models within our 62000D series of bidirectional DC power supplies. We have increased the operating current from 40A to 55A, a remarkable 37% improvement. This upgrade, along with a corresponding boost in output power, enables users to operate within a broader range, meeting their testing requirements more effectively.

In the electric vehicle (EV) sector, our upgraded models now support charging current testing needs for 11kW bidirectional onboard charger (BOBC) systems, accommodating both 400V and 800V high-voltage platforms. Additionally, in the renewable energy sector, our products are now compatible with commercial PV string inverters, featuring a 120%-150% DC input oversizing design to handle maximum short-circuit currents (Isc) of up to 52.5A.

Visit our website to see the compliant models and conditions required to achieve this capability: