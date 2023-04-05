Chroma ATE : Presents Electric Vehicle Test Solutions for a Sustainable Future

As the world shifts its focus towards sustainable energy and carbon reduction, the electric vehicle (EV) industry has become a popular topic with promising prospects around the world. With the ability to curb emissions and combat climate change, EVs continue to gain importance as more and more countries set ambitious goals for carbon neutrality. Chroma ATE has been deeply involved in the field of EV and battery testing for many years, providing comprehensive test solutions from research and development to mass production to ensure the quality and safety of a wide range of e-mobility products. At the 2023 edition of 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan, Chroma will showcase its latest test solutions and give visitors the opportunity to try out the equipment firsthand.

Chroma offers a comprehensive High Power Charging (HPC) test solutionby pairing the Chroma 8000 EVSE ATS with the Chroma 61800 grid simulatorand the Chroma 17040/17040E battery simulator. Depending on the application, the system can be further equipped with EV or EVSE simulators for various DC charging standards (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, ChaoJi). The system can also be set up with a single or multiple-coupler high-power charging test platform based on the specifications of the device under test (DUT). Chroma's new software platform, PowerPro5, can simultaneously simulate up to four electric vehicles with identical or different communication protocols. The software allows the user to control the EVSE for simultaneous multi-coupler output based on the specified test conditions, including simulated plugging in at different times for power division testing. By enabling test scenarios that closely approach real charging behavior while significantly shortening overall testing time, this solution effectively expands test capability and coverage. Both the Chroma 61800 grid simulatorand the Chroma 17040/17040E battery simulatorhave energy recovery capability, reducing equipment power consumption as well as environmental temperatures. This array of features not only helps users save on costs but also contributes to energy conservation and carbon reduction goals.

The Chroma 1210 E-Propulsion Test Systemis a complete solution that combines a dynamometer, battery simulator, and measurement and control instruments. Designed to meet user needs, the system can be customized with additional equipment such as constant temperature and humidity control, a water cooling machine, and other corresponding tools. This versatile test solution is suitable for powertrains of electric passenger and commercial vehicles as well as hydrogen fuel cell hybrid vehicles. It provides simulation testing for electric drive systems and fully covers testing of electric motors, motor control units, and powertrain systems. This solution enables test personnel to address problems before entering the whole-vehicle testing phase, which effectively reduces development costs and improves testing efficiency. The risk of failure during on-road verification is also significantly reduced, strengthening personnel safety.

Most electric vehicle fires occur during charging. This is mainly because the negative electrode material used in most lithium-ion batteries will continue to inflate after repeated charging and discharging cycles, resulting in a shortened distance between the positive and negative electrodes. This can lead to internal short circuits when the effective insulation distance between the electrodes is shorter than the designed value due to electrode burrs or metallic particles. Two common problems in battery cell production inspection are low dry cell (jelly roll) insulation test voltage (<350V) and failure to detect electrical flashover caused by electrode burrs or metallic particles during insulation testing. Chroma 11210 Battery Cell Insulation Testerfeatures a unique electrical flashover detection technology and +Flash Test function, which can measure the sufficiency of the effective insulation distance of the lithium-ion battery (dry cell) before electrolyte injecting and detect any abnormal leakage. This provides a complete quality test for battery cells that can not only prevent poorly insulated products from entering the end market, but is also a great tool for improving battery safety and reducing the risk of EV battery fires.

Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles use a large number of power components for energy conversion. The higher voltage drops or differences are usually across the power components, so the power components need to have good insulation to ensure no continuous partial discharge occurs under the rated operating conditions. This continuous partial discharge will gradually deteriorate the insulation quality, and finally lead to insulation failure, which might affect the performance and safety of the vehicle. The Chroma 19501 Partial Discharge Tester, which complies with the requirements of the regulations (IEC 60270-1) for measuring partial discharge (PD), provides AC withstand voltage test (Max. 5kVac) and PD measurement (1pC~6,000pC@3nF) for efficiently detecting the high-voltage/high-power components that have abnormal insulation quality and ensuring long-term operating quality and reliability.

Chroma has developed the first 300kW 6-phase electric drive (E-drive)for electric bus/coach applications. The E-drive can achieve 3,200Nm max. torque, >20% max. gradeability, and a top speed of 100km/h, meeting the performance requirements of e-buses suitable for both metropolitan and intercity services. The system can automatically switch between 3-phase and 6-phase operation according to driving conditions to improve energy efficiency. For electric truck applications, Chroma offers a 3-in-1 150kW e-Axle that integrates motor, inverter and gearbox. In addition, for low-speed EVs such as forklifts, trucks, and sightseeing carts, the CR Series motor controllersprovide rated output ranging from 10kW to 15kW, suitable for both 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler industrial EV applications. The included SMARTuning® software features an auto-tuning function that can complete motor and controller system integration within 5 minutes with over 90% improved accuracy, effectively shortening integration and testing time for dynamometer testing in the lab.

From April 12 to 15, Chroma ATE will showcase a variety of electric vehicle test solutions at E-MOBILITY Taiwan 2023, located at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4th floor, booth M0106. We cordially invite you to come experience the new trend of smart transportation and look forward to meeting you at the event!