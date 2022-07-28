Chroma ATE : Reports Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Provided by: CHROMA ATE INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/28
Time of announcement
16:37:31
Subject
Chroma Reports Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial
Results
Date of events
2022/07/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/07/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,333,865
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):5,086,494
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,203,526
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,065,886
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,543,575
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,512,455
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.98
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):32,968,381
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):13,861,227
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):18,649,098
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA