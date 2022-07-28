Log in
    2360   TW0002360005

CHROMA ATE INC.

(2360)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
152.00 TWD   -1.62%
04:48aCHROMA ATE : Reports Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
07/26CHROMA ATE : will host an earnings conference call for reporting the second quarter financial results 2022.
PU
07/25CHROMA ATE INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Chroma ATE : Reports Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHROMA ATE INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 16:37:31
Subject 
 Chroma Reports Year 2022 Second Quarter Financial
Results
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,333,865
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):5,086,494
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,203,526
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):3,065,886
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,543,575
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,512,455
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.98
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):32,968,381
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):13,861,227
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):18,649,098
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Chroma Ate Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
