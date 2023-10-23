At this year's Taipei International Electronics Show (TAITRONICS) held from October 25 to 27, Chroma will be exhibiting at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1F, Booth J1127 to showcase a wide range of test solutions.

Chroma 11090-030 RF LCR Meterprovides a high-frequency measurement and evaluation solution for passive components such as SMD chip inductors and RF filters. With a testing frequency of up to 300MHz, this instrument not only meets the increasing demand for nominal frequency testing of components like POL or small DC-DC converters, but also addresses quality anomalies that can only be detected at ultra-high frequencies. Additionally, it can fulfill common 100MHz impedance testing needs for components like EMI filters and ferrite beads. It offers a brand-new alternative to the few existing solutions on the market.

Most lithium-ion battery fires occur during charging. This is mainly because the negative electrode material used in most lithium-ion batteries will continue to inflate after repeated charging and discharging cycles, resulting in a shortened distance between the positive and negative electrodes. This can lead to internal short circuits when the effective insulation distance between the electrodes is shorter than the designed value due to electrode burrs or metallic particles.

Two common problems in battery cell production inspection are low dry cell (jelly roll) insulation test voltage (<350V) and failure to detect electrical flashover caused by electrode burrs or metallic particles during insulation testing. Chroma 11210 Battery Cell Insulation Testerfeatures a unique electrical flashover detection technology and +Flash Test function, which can measure the sufficiency of the effective insulation distance of the lithium-ion battery (dry cell) before electrolyte injecting and detect any abnormal leakage. This provides a complete quality test for battery cells that can not only prevent poorly insulated products from entering the end market, but is also a great tool for improving battery safety and reducing fire risk.

Power semiconductor devices (e.g., IGBTs, SiC-MOSFETs) are used in various fields which tend to employ high power/large current for power conversion/control circuits, and isolators (e.g., optocouplers, digital isolators) are used in environments where the voltage difference between two sides (i.e. primary side and secondary side) needs to be isolated. Because higher voltage differences or potential differences appear across these components, it is very important to ensure that these components can maintain a good voltage insulation under normal operating conditions and have no continuous partial discharge (PD) which can lead to insulation degradation. Chroma 19501 Series Partial Discharge Testercomplies with the PD measurement requirement of IEC 60270-1, and the test methods specified in the regulation have been designed into the instrument. It can provide AC Hipot test (max. 10kVac) and partial discharge measurement (max. 6000pC), which can effectively ensure the quality and reliability of long-term operation for power semiconductor devices and isolators.

We cordially invite you to visit our Booth J1127 and experience the new trends in test and measurement at TAITRONICS 2023.