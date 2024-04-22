Chroma ATE will be showcasing its latest test solutions for high-end displays, in-car displays, and USB Type-C at Touch Taiwan 2024. Visitors to booth L502 can explore Chroma's state-of-the-art "Video Duo": the Chroma A223813 dual-output DisplayPort & USB Type-C test moduleand the Chroma A223814 HDMI gaming display test module.

These solutions, exhibited along with the 27015 flat panel display tester, mark the company's comprehensive advancement into the high-end and automotive display panel markets. At this year's exhibition, Chroma's booth will feature an immersively integrated in-vehicle optical inspection setup, allowing visitors to experience various testing applications firsthand.

DisplayPort is currently the highest-spec display interface available, supporting high resolutions, high refresh rates, multiple display connections, large-scale image processing, and professional video work. Chroma's latest dual-port display test module, the A223813, boasts up to 16K resolution output and is equipped with DisplayPort 2.1, supporting a total bandwidth of 80Gbps per output port. The innovative 2x2 design features two independent GPUs and two output ports (DisplayPort and USB-C) which can be used to test two devices under test (DUTs) with different timing and pattern content, increasing overall test efficiency by 200%. The module also includes test modes such as Adaptive-Sync, MST, UHBR20, and LTTPR.

The A223814 gaming display test module will also be on display, supporting HDMI 2.1b with a total bandwidth of 48Gbps, 10K@120Hz resolution output, as well as VRR, QMS, SBTM, SSTM, and ALLM test modes. Both of Chroma's "Video Duo" modules (DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1b) can be combined with the Chroma 2238 Video Pattern Generatorand come equipped with test patterns for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.

Addressing the growing automotive panel market, Chroma presents test solutions for car display panels characterized by a wide variety of in-car locations, specifications, and resolutions. The Chroma 27015 Flat Panel Tester supports up to 8K image output and can be combined with the 71242 small-size measurement probe (measurement aperture 10mm) and the 71241 high-precision universal measurement probefor high-speed color brightness and automatic flicker testing. Especially during automated production line testing, this solution drives down time of test while boosting production efficiency.

For car display uniformity testing, Chroma will be showcasing the high-resolution scientific-grade Chroma 71803 series 2D color analyzers. By rapidly and accurately measuring the color, brightness, contrast, uniformity, and related color temperature of various panel types, these analyzers significantly improve user convenience and efficiency. This series is particularly suitable for optical image quality testing applications in the R&D and production stages in Mini / Micro LED and AR / VR device-related industries.

The law has passed, the countdown has begun. By the end of 2024, all mobile and electronic devices sold in the European Union will have to use USB Type-C as a charging interface to cut down on electronic waste. USB Type-C boasts advantages such as high-speed data transmission, fast charging, and reversible plug support. To address this development, Chroma introduces the A223807 USB-C signal moduleand the A223808 power module, supporting Power Delivery 3.1 240W (48V/5A) power source and load specifications. The A223807 is equipped with USB Pass-Through testing functionality and is fully USB-C compliant, meeting the USB 3.2 Gen 2 specification with a 10 Gbps transmission rate and suitable for various USB Type-C products such as power banks, adapters, USB drives, chargers, and hubs.

Experience the future of display test firsthand at Chroma ATE's booth L502 at the Touch Taiwan 2024 exhibition (April 24-26), held in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4th floor. Visitors will be treated to an immersive showcase of our latest testing innovations for high-end and automotive displays, USB Type-C, as well as image inspection solutions for Mini/Micro LED and AR/VR devices. Join us for a closer look at the next generation of display test technology and see how Chroma ATE can help you achieve optimal performance.