  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chroma ATE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2360   TW0002360005

CHROMA ATE INC.

(2360)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Chroma ATE : to attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHROMA ATE INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/15 Time of announcement 16:30:33
Subject 
 CHROMA to attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual
Asia Pacific Summit
Date of events 2021/11/18 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit
held by Morgan Stanley Securities to give investors the Company��s
operational and financial results in 3Q 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Chroma Ate Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 349 M 625 M 625 M
Net income 2021 4 491 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2021 763 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 79 158 M 2 848 M 2 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,61x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 639
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart CHROMA ATE INC.
Duration : Period :
Chroma ATE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMA ATE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 188,50 TWD
Average target price 228,36 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Ming Huang Chairman & CEO
Yi Shih Tseng President & Director
Cheng Ying IR Contact, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tsung Ming Chung Independent Director
Kun Hsi Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHROMA ATE INC.12.20%2 848
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.41.28%34 375
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.150.21%5 917
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-7.57%4 337
LEM HOLDING SA46.70%3 138
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.40.78%2 945