Chroma ATE : to attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Provided by: CHROMA ATE INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/15
Time of announcement
16:30:33
Subject
CHROMA to attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual
Asia Pacific Summit
Date of events
2021/11/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit
held by Morgan Stanley Securities to give investors the Company��s
operational and financial results in 3Q 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Chroma Ate Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.