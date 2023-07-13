Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in aerospace systems. Cutting-edge tech notwithstanding, the task of replacing a battery in remote space is at best complex, if not impossible. As faulty aerospace batteries can render the entire space system inoperable, these batteries need to be subjected to rigorous and precise testing for quality control and storage, ensuring their reliability and suitability for prolonged use.The Challenge
- Provide a battery electrical test system with manual and automatic test modes
- Provide a battery electrical test system with multiple safety protection mechanisms
- The battery electrical test system must comply with NASA JSC EP-WI 37A specification
- Provided customer with a battery electrical test system that complies with NASA JSC EP-WI 37A specifications, has multiple safety protection mechanisms, and can easily switch between manual and automatic test modes.
