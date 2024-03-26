All Tru Niagen products (except Tru Niagen 1,000mg, which is NSF Certified for Sport®) are Alkemist Assured

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, announces that its flagship Tru Niagen® product portfolio is now third-party verified through the Alkemist Assured™ testing transparency program by Alkemist Labs, a leading third-party testing laboratory known for its rigorous herbal and dietary supplement analysis. As the number one NAD+ supplement company in the US†, Tru Niagen features NIAGEN® (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR), the most efficient, patented, superior quality NAD+ precursor available on the market.

The Alkemist Assured seal on Tru Niagen products provides consumers and stakeholders with an added layer of trust and confidence in the brand's commitment to excellence. Alkemist's verification process involves comprehensive testing of products for potency, identity, and purity, confirming they are free from contaminants and accurately labeled.

"We hold Tru Niagen to the highest quality, safety, transparency, and scientific standards, and aligning with Alkemist Assured underscores our unwavering dedication to consumer trust," said Albert Rembart, VP of Product and Quality Safety at ChromaDex.

Alkemist Labs is renowned for its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and stringent testing methodologies. This program is expected to set a new industry standard for dietary supplement verification, offering unparalleled assurance of product identity, purity, and potency.

"ChromaDex's decision to bring their Tru Niagen products into the Alkemist Assured program demonstrates their deep commitment to quality transparency," said Elan Sudberg, CEO of Alkemist Labs. "To add a company of ChromaDex’s stature to the Alkemist Assured program is evidence that the nutraceuticals industry is stepping up to meet consumer’s raised expectations.”

All Tru Niagen products are Alkemist Assured except Tru Niagen PRO 1,000mg, which is NSF Certified for Sport®. The entire product portfolio is also Star-K (Kosher), and IFANCA (Halal) certified.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest US e-commerce marketplace.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality. Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

NIAGEN NR is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States*. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

*Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

About Alkemist Labs:

Alkemist Labs is an ISO 17025 accredited contract testing laboratory specializing in plant authentication, botanical ingredient identification, quantitative analytical services and contaminant screening for the Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical industries. Located in a state-of-the-art facility in Garden Grove, California, Alkemist Labs offers clients a wide range of specialty research services to evaluate the identity, purity, and quality of botanical raw materials, dietary ingredients, and finished products. DEA registered 1, 2, 3n, and 4 for over 20 years, Alkemist is also approved to be on California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) list for hemp testing. Alkemist Labs also produces a complete line of Composite Reference Botanicals (CRBs), critical tools for botanical identity verification. Since it was founded in 1997, Alkemist Labs has become the ideal “Partner for Quality” to companies interested in producing high quality natural products requiring independent, third-party analysis, Stability/Shelf-life studies, Certification of Analysis, and cGMP compliance. https://www.alkemist.com/

